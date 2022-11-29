ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

7 fatalities on Iowa roads over Thanksgiving holiday, Iowa State Patrol says

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZoxs_0jR9DKEe00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — It was a deadly Thanksgiving travel period in Iowa last week.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, its troopers responded to 54 crashes from last Wednesday to Sunday. In addition, seven people were killed in traffic-related fatalities.

Officials say there are several causes: driver error, speeding, passengers not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol.

They say alcohol consumption was up during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges

“And we did arrest a number of drivers for driving while impaired. We actually arrested 35 people for driving while impaired. That’s 35 people that could have led to another fatality or serious injury crash. That doesn’t have to happen. But unfortunately, we did see 12 people here over the last week killed in the state of Iowa,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the Iowa DOT, as of Monday, there have been 315 traffic-related deaths this year. In 100 of the deadly crashes, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Keeps Iowa State Patrol Busy

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol’s adding up the numbers after yesterday’s blast of winter. Troopers handled 23 crashes, 21 of which involved property damage. There were two injuries. A mix of precipitation covered a large part north west, north central, and central Iowa, creating some slick conditions.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?

We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR looking for campground hosts

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to host campgrounds at state parks. The hosts will live at the state parks for the months of April through October, working 20 to 30 hours per week. Volunteers will help provide park information to campers, take care of the site, perform light administrative tasks, and more.
IOWA STATE
travel2next.com

4 National Parks in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state sandwiched between Minnesota to the north and Missouri in the south. The “Hawkeye State” is filled with countryside dotted with cornfields and farmlands. Surprisingly 92% of the state is farmland. Now that’s a lot of corn and cows!. This is an...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: All of Iowa is under Wind Advisory Tonight

(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is under a Wind Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasts northwest winds of 25-to-35 miles per hour with gusts of 50-55 miles per hour. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season

Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When the snow will reach central Iowa today

Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy