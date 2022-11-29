ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
FanSided

If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland to pitch in the World Baseball Classic

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer’s joining the team was also announced on Friday. Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is part of an ever-growing impressive Team USA...
FanSided

Texas Rangers land massive free agent upgrade in Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers were determined to upgrade their rotation in free agency this year. They have done just that. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, the Rangers added arguably the top starter in free agency as they have signed Jacob deGrom. He signed a five year deal worth $185 million with an option for a sixth year at another $37 million. This deal also comes with a full no-trade clause.
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy