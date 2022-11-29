Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue Jays trade make sense?
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking for help behind the plate and the Toronto Blue Jays needing to boost their outfield (especially from the left side of the plate), could a trade between the two squads help each other fill those needs?. Looking at a potential St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue...
Rumors: Shortstop news just keeps getting better for Philadelphia Phillies
According to one MLB insider, it isn’t a matter of if the Philadelphia Phillies will land a big-name free agent shortstop this offseason, but rather a matter of when and which one will find himself in the City of Brotherly Love in 2023 and beyond. Rumors are swirling that...
Rangers view Jacob deGrom as a 'pitcher determined to succeed into his late 30s'
Despite the risk of inking 35-year-old Jacob deGrom to a lucrative five-year contract, the Texas Rangers are confident they made the right choice, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Rangers shook the baseball world Friday night, signing the former New York Mets ace to a deal valued at $185...
Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland to pitch in the World Baseball Classic
Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer’s joining the team was also announced on Friday. Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is part of an ever-growing impressive Team USA...
Texas Rangers land massive free agent upgrade in Jacob deGrom
The Texas Rangers were determined to upgrade their rotation in free agency this year. They have done just that. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, the Rangers added arguably the top starter in free agency as they have signed Jacob deGrom. He signed a five year deal worth $185 million with an option for a sixth year at another $37 million. This deal also comes with a full no-trade clause.
Philadelphia Phillies must be ready to pounce on a shortstop next week
On December 1, writer Scott Lauber’s piece on the Philadelphia Phillies for Inquirer.com featured the headline “What if the Phillies whiff on a shortstop? Exploring contingency plans to improve the roster.”. Hold on, I thought. The subhead was also alarming, despite a qualification: “There’s little reason to doubt...
