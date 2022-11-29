Read full article on original website
Related
pressreporter.com
Joan Lyles
Funeral service for Joan Gray Lyles, 86, of Lamesa will be held Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Welch Church of Christ with Truman Hayes officiating, assisted by Keith Hayes. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from...
pressreporter.com
Keith Alan Huffaker
Funeral service for Keith Alan Huffaker, 66, of Lamesa will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Lee Lennon officiating. Burial will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday,...
pressreporter.com
Teresa Ramos
Teresa Ramos, 72, of Midland passed away November 29, 2022. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
pressreporter.com
Victor Flores
A Catholic funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Victor Flores of Lamesa, TX., at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with celebrant Fr. Chacko Thadathil officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Top Texas Fugitive Transferred to Lubbock for a 2020 Murder Trial
A top Texas fugitive serving a sentence in a different county has been transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charges. KAMC news reported that 21-year-old Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, November 30th, for a murder trial. Lermon had an active warrant and was wanted...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
KCBD
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
One hospitalized after house fire in East Lubbock, LFR said
One person was taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services after a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street, according to LFR.
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa
The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
KCBD
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
Midland Police looking for missing teen
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. Duncan Douglas was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Douglas's whereabouts is asked to call 432-685-7108.
Comments / 0