ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
pressreporter.com

Joan Lyles

Funeral service for Joan Gray Lyles, 86, of Lamesa will be held Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Welch Church of Christ with Truman Hayes officiating, assisted by Keith Hayes. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from...
LAMESA, TX
pressreporter.com

Keith Alan Huffaker

Funeral service for Keith Alan Huffaker, 66, of Lamesa will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Lee Lennon officiating. Burial will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday,...
LAMESA, TX
pressreporter.com

Teresa Ramos

Teresa Ramos, 72, of Midland passed away November 29, 2022. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
MIDLAND, TX
pressreporter.com

Victor Flores

A Catholic funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Victor Flores of Lamesa, TX., at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with celebrant Fr. Chacko Thadathil officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care...
LAMESA, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa

The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
MIDLAND, TX
247Sports

2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
PRESIDIO, TX
KCBD

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police looking for missing teen

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. Duncan Douglas was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Douglas's whereabouts is asked to call 432-685-7108.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy