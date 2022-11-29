Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Wichita Eagle
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On His Return: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Be Stopped’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury. Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots ‘Receiver’ Marcus Jones Lone Bright Spot on Inept Offense
FOXBORO— Looking for redemption after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night on primetime, the New England Patriots traveled back home to take on their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the Patriots 24-10 to improve to 9-3 and drop the Patriots to 6-6. Evidently, the...
Wichita Eagle
Major Outlet Lists Bengals’ Punting Unit As Biggest Reason They Won’t Make Super Bowl
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks the Bengals punting unit is the team's biggest hang-up for a return trip to the Super Bowl. Barnwell posted a piece highlighting one weakness for the top-10 Super Bowl contenders and punting was where he landed with Cincinnati, despite the improvements under Drue Chrisman.
Wichita Eagle
Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines. “It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Can’t Solve Bills WRs - Diggs, Davis or McKenzie
Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. In helping to flummox a ‘Belichickian’ defense during the Bills 24-10 victory over the...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
The last four times New Orleans has been shut out, it has been by the San Francisco 49ers, and this past week was no different. Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints' offense has struggled for the past three weeks. It isn't...
Wichita Eagle
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Wichita Eagle
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards
Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
Wichita Eagle
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Vikings
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to play meaningful games in December, starting with a pair of home games. After battling the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, Detroit will again play at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier this season, Detroit was defeated by Minnesota, 28-24, in a game the...
Wichita Eagle
Ben Jones Back After Lesson in ‘Patience’
NASHVILLE – The man in the middle of the Tennessee Titans offense will return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Ben Jones hopes he can help the team’s running game return to form as well. Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Titans’ last...
Wichita Eagle
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
Wichita Eagle
Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge
Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Wichita Eagle
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs can avoid a third straight defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday
The Chiefs (9-2) are on the road in Week 13 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paycor Stadium. And this is one of the more anticipated matchups for the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season. Not only is this contest a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game,...
