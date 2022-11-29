Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
9to5Mac
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
9to5Mac
Review: Twelve South HoverBar Tower makes iPad convenient to use almost anywhere
Twelve South delivered a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and the evolution of the series has begun with the HoverBar Tower. I’ve been testing out the new floor stand for iPad that offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case.
9to5Mac
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
9to5Mac
Belkin launches AirPods Cleaning Kit, claims to remove earwax plus restore acoustic performance
Belkin has launched an intriguing AirPods Cleaning Kit this week. Designed for gen 1, 2, or 3 of Apple’s hit earphones, the kit includes a solution that the company says not only removes earwax but also brings “your high-quality audio back.”. Interestingly, Belkin says this cleaning kit is...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
9to5Mac
Apple will use US chips from TSMC’s Arizona plant; Tim Cook attending event
Apple will definitely use US chips made in TSMC’s Arizona plant, according to a new report today, which says that around a third of chips made there will be for the iPhone maker. Additionally, the plant’s capabilities will be boosted to 4nm chips, rather than the 5nm plans originally announced.
9to5Mac
Review: Eve Outdoor Cam is a great HomeKit camera with floodlight, Home app needs more notification controls
Eve Outdoor Cam is a sleek outdoor video camera for HomeKit, with integrated LED floodlight ideally designed to light up your driveway at night. I’ve been a fan of the Eve Indoor camera for a while, and my experience with the Outdoor Cam is similarly positive. HomeKit cameras are better than ever, thanks to significant user interface upgrades to the Apple Home app in iOS 16.
9to5Mac
Epic Games 3D scanning app RealityScan now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad
Earlier this year, Epic Games announced a new app called RealityScan that lets users scan objects and turn them into high-fidelity 3D models using the iPhone and iPad camera. After months of beta testing, RealityScan is now finally available for everyone on the iOS App Store. RealityScan uses the iPhone...
9to5Mac
Alleged benchmark test of Apple’s unreleased ‘M2 Max’ chip surfaces on the web
We’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of Macs for some time now, which are expected to be introduced sometime in 2023. While Apple is yet to officially announce the new machines, a supposed benchmark test of the unreleased “M2 Max” chip has surfaced on the web with details about the performance of the chip that is expected to power the new Macs.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
9to5Mac
Apple accessibility video highlights voice control, sound recognition, door detection, and more
A new Apple accessibility video highlights a variety of features designed to offer independence to people with a range of disabilities. Set to the soundtrack “I Am the Greatest” by Spinifex Gum (with Marliya Choir), it opens by showing a woman telling Siri to set her morning scene …
9to5Mac
You can now share your car key in Apple Wallet with Android users, starting with Google Pixel
If you happen to be an owner of one of the very few cars on the market with Car Key support, you are now able to share that car key credential with non-iPhone users for the first time. Apple is working with the IETF and industry members to standardize cross-platform...
9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to check your saved Wi-Fi passwords in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
Both iOS and iPadOS let users easily share Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices. Still, sometimes people need to see the password of a known Wi-Fi network to share it with non-Apple devices. Now with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has finally added an option to let users quickly view saved Wi-Fi network passwords on the iPhone and iPad. Read on as we detail how to do this on your device.
9to5Mac
LastPass security breach did allow access to customer data after all, reveals company
The LastPass security breach that occurred back in August did allow attackers to access customer data, says the company. It had previously said that no customer data was compromised. LastPass owner LogMeIn stresses that customer passwords have not been compromised, as the company uses end-to-end encryption so that only the...
9to5Mac
Apple purchases get 5% back through Christmas for those that open a new Apple Card
Apple has announced a fresh promotion for its credit card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing Apple products. However, there are a few restrictions like interest-free installment plans and more being ineligible. Here are all the details…. The company announced the 5% back...
9to5Mac
Elon Musk says Twitter not at risk of removal from iPhone App Store, following meeting with Tim Cook
Today, Elon Musk met Tim Cook at Apple’s campus. Earlier in the week, he had claimed that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the iPhone App Store, citing Apple’s so-called censorship. He also voiced concerns about Apple’s ‘secret’ 30% tax. Post meeting, he is...
9to5Mac
Apple’s dependence on China reduced to 36%, but iPhone remains hugely exposed
Apple’s dependence on China has never been brought into sharper focus than now, with COVID-19-related disruption at the biggest iPhone assembly plant costing the company an estimated billion dollars per week. A new report says that the company’s efforts to diversify production have continued to make progress, but that...
9to5Mac
Twitter offers advertisers BOGO ads to try to win them back; Ye suspended again
Major ad agencies say that almost all of the big brands have paused or dramatically cut their ad spend on the platform, fearing the wild west created by the changes Musk has made. Twitter advertisers offered buy-one-get-one-free ads in the latest desperate attempt to persuade them to return …. Background.
