9to5Mac

Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA

Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
9to5Mac

Review: Twelve South HoverBar Tower makes iPad convenient to use almost anywhere

Twelve South delivered a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and the evolution of the series has begun with the HoverBar Tower. I’ve been testing out the new floor stand for iPad that offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case.
9to5Mac

Review: Eve Outdoor Cam is a great HomeKit camera with floodlight, Home app needs more notification controls

Eve Outdoor Cam is a sleek outdoor video camera for HomeKit, with integrated LED floodlight ideally designed to light up your driveway at night. I’ve been a fan of the Eve Indoor camera for a while, and my experience with the Outdoor Cam is similarly positive. HomeKit cameras are better than ever, thanks to significant user interface upgrades to the Apple Home app in iOS 16.
9to5Mac

Alleged benchmark test of Apple’s unreleased ‘M2 Max’ chip surfaces on the web

We’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of Macs for some time now, which are expected to be introduced sometime in 2023. While Apple is yet to officially announce the new machines, a supposed benchmark test of the unreleased “M2 Max” chip has surfaced on the web with details about the performance of the chip that is expected to power the new Macs.
9to5Mac

1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
9to5Mac

Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security

Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to check your saved Wi-Fi passwords in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Both iOS and iPadOS let users easily share Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices. Still, sometimes people need to see the password of a known Wi-Fi network to share it with non-Apple devices. Now with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has finally added an option to let users quickly view saved Wi-Fi network passwords on the iPhone and iPad. Read on as we detail how to do this on your device.
9to5Mac

LastPass security breach did allow access to customer data after all, reveals company

The LastPass security breach that occurred back in August did allow attackers to access customer data, says the company. It had previously said that no customer data was compromised. LastPass owner LogMeIn stresses that customer passwords have not been compromised, as the company uses end-to-end encryption so that only the...
9to5Mac

Apple purchases get 5% back through Christmas for those that open a new Apple Card

Apple has announced a fresh promotion for its credit card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing Apple products. However, there are a few restrictions like interest-free installment plans and more being ineligible. Here are all the details…. The company announced the 5% back...
9to5Mac

Apple’s dependence on China reduced to 36%, but iPhone remains hugely exposed

Apple’s dependence on China has never been brought into sharper focus than now, with COVID-19-related disruption at the biggest iPhone assembly plant costing the company an estimated billion dollars per week. A new report says that the company’s efforts to diversify production have continued to make progress, but that...
9to5Mac

Twitter offers advertisers BOGO ads to try to win them back; Ye suspended again

Major ad agencies say that almost all of the big brands have paused or dramatically cut their ad spend on the platform, fearing the wild west created by the changes Musk has made. Twitter advertisers offered buy-one-get-one-free ads in the latest desperate attempt to persuade them to return …. Background.

