Paramore, Imagine Dragons among bands set to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest

A number of big-name bands will be in Phoenix to perform at Super Bowl 57 Music Fest in February.

Among the performers announced Tuesday include Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Kane Brown, Imagine Dragons and Anderson .Paak.

The festival will be held at Footprint Center on the Thursday through Saturday leading up to the Super Bowl in Glendale.

Paramore will headline Thursday night along with a special guest that's yet to be announced.

On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage.

Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will help wrap up the festival on Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale for the three-day festival on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.