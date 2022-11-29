ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Paramore, Imagine Dragons among bands set to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest

By Kyle Norris
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVw6p_0jR9BtTT00

A number of big-name bands will be in Phoenix to perform at Super Bowl 57 Music Fest in February.

Among the performers announced Tuesday include Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Kane Brown, Imagine Dragons and Anderson .Paak.

The festival will be held at Footprint Center on the Thursday through Saturday leading up to the Super Bowl in Glendale.

Paramore will headline Thursday night along with a special guest that's yet to be announced.

On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage.

Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will help wrap up the festival on Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale for the three-day festival on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Gilbert’s Riparian After Dark Event

See the Riparian Preserve come alive with a holiday glow every evening from December 9-20 during Gilbert’s annual Riparian After Dark event. Stroll around a candlelit trail at Water Ranch Lake with hundreds of luminaries and enjoy festive light displays at every turn along the walkways that weave through the park.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its Place

A new pizzeria has opened where a previous pizza restaurant had failed.Photo byBrenna Huff/UnsplashonUnsplash. It isn’t uncommon for one restaurant to replace another restaurant when it goes out of business. The space is already set up to accommodate guests, it has a kitchen, and all the other appliances and devices needed to run the business. It’s a faster setup and allows the new owner to get everything up and running sooner, which means they are paying less in rent for months they are not actively bringing money in. However, one thing that isn’t as common is the same style of restaurant replacing the one that failed. And yet, in this case, a new pizza restaurant is replacing an old pizza restaurant in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy