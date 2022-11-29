Mrs. Claus's Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate has always been a holiday staple in my house.
And this rich, peppermint version is one of my faves.
Made in the slow cooker, this makes the whole house smell like Christmas.
And the blend of sweetened condensed milk, cocoa, vanilla, milk, cream, and crushed candy canes is to die for.
TO GET THE FULL RECIPE FOLLOW THIS LINK>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/merry-christmas-2022/mrs-clauss-slow-cooker-peppermint-hot-chocolate
Affordable Air & Heat LLC.
where we are here to meet all of your HVAC needs...
We service all of Galveston county & most of Houston...
Give us a call today!
(409) 925-8275
http://Affordableairtx.com/
#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness
#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community#HVAC
#GETCOOL #memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.
#facebookmarketing.#trending #friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed
Comments / 0