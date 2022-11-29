Mrs. Claus's Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate has always been a holiday staple in my house.

And this rich, peppermint version is one of my faves.

Made in the slow cooker, this makes the whole house smell like Christmas.

And the blend of sweetened condensed milk, cocoa, vanilla, milk, cream, and crushed candy canes is to die for.

Photo by Slow Cooker Peppermint Hot Chocolate Life In The Lofthouse

TO GET THE FULL RECIPE FOLLOW THIS LINK>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/merry-christmas-2022/mrs-clauss-slow-cooker-peppermint-hot-chocolate

