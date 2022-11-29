ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP joins multi-state operation to combat crashes involving commercial vehicles

By Alex Bozarjian, Jordan Nagel
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Michigan State Police troopers want to stop I-94 crashes that involve commercial trucks.

They are joining forces with police departments in both Illinois and Indiana for an effort called "Eyes on 94."

Over the next four days, troopers will watch the freeway like a hawk, looking out for violations committed by commercial drivers.

“This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year," MSP said in a press release.

"In my opinion, you got a lot of unsafe drivers out here," Anthony Wallin said.

Wallin has been driving trucks across state lines for 40 years. He's seen his fair share of terrible wrecks.

"Lots of them involving big trucks and a couple involving bulldozers, but it can be very heartbreaking what you see out there," Wallin said.

Eyes on 94 is aimed at preventing exactly what Wallin is talking about

"This is the first of hearing of it," said Donny Sanders, who just started driving trucks. "They are out here all the time anyway."

Wallin says he got the heads up about the heavy enforcement from his employer.

"It's no problem with me as long as you got your log books in order," Wallin said. "I'm not breaking any laws out here, I am out here making a living for my wife."

Troopers will focus their enforcement on violations most likely to contribute to a crash. Those violations include but are not limited to distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use and failure to slow down or move over.

"Things happen out here, you just have to be alert," Wallin said. "Pay attention to what you're doing and you should be fine."

I don't think you need a picture of a semi I think you need a picture of cars and the semis but that's right when you stop a semi you can write more tickets and have bigger fines all about money

