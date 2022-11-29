'Willow' is a new fantasy series that continues the story from the 1988 movie — here's how to stream it

Read full article on original website
Shrinking First Look: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Star in Comedy From Segel, Ted Lasso Duo — Get Release Date
Apple TV+ has booked a January appointment with Shrinking. The 10-episode comedy, created by series star Jason Segel and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and cast member/writer Brett Goldstein, will premiere Friday, Jan. 27, with its first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will unspool weekly. The series follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives — including his own.” Segel stars opposite Harrison Ford, who was previously confirmed to play Dr....
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Poster, title and trailer released for new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie
Disney released the first poster and trailer of the film along with the title, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Brazil Comic Con.
The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters
Q is getting married, y’all! Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess! Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it. The Final Chapters promises to...
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios announced on Monday that it has closed a four-picture film deal with powerhouse producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry. The pact will see Perry write, direct and produce four features for release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” “Tyler Perry is undeniably one...
ComicBook
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
Netflix co-CEO calls Elon Musk the 'bravest, most creative person on the planet,' says people should 'give the guy a break'
Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix, said he is "100% convinced" that Musk is "trying to help the world in all of his endeavors."
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Promises Drug-Fueled Mayhem and Carnage in Elizabeth Banks Comedy
A bear goes on quite the drug-fueled adventure in the outrageous first trailer for Universal Pictures’ aptly titled dark comedy Cocaine Bear. Inspired by bizarre real events from 1985, director Elizabeth Banks’ film focuses on a bear that ingests a monumental amount of cocaine following a drug runner’s plane crash, leading an array of authorities, criminals, teens and tourists to make their way to a forest in Georgia, where the fired-up animal is out for blood. The film, hitting theaters Feb. 24, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and the late...
ComicBook
Dune Prequel Series Adds Shazam! Star in Key Role
The highly-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, is currently in production but it's not the only Dune project fans have to look forward to. HBO Max's new prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November and had an immediate shakeup when series creator Diane Ademu-John stepped down as co-showrunner on the series. Alison Schapker of Lost and Alias will now serve as sole showrunner. The series is set to star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Today, Deadline reported that three new cast members are joining the series, including Shazam! and Cruella star Mark Strong.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
The Indiana Jones 5 trailer is here – and the movie's official title has been revealed
The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is here
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely And Utterly Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
ComicBook
Shrinking Trailer Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Released by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and starring a stacked cast including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Cougar Town's Christa Miller, and Deadly Class's Luke Tennie. In the series, Segel plays a troubled therapist who decides to start telling his patients the unvarnished truth -- both a huge violation of standards and ethics, and also seemingly pretty impactful on their lives. The trailer doesn't tell you much -- basically just trots out the cast, who you see bouncing on a trampoline to the tune of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness."
IGN
The Last of Us: New Character Posters Revealed for the HBO Series
The Last of Us is HBO’s adaptation of the video game of the same name, and we finally have received a good look at the cast and characters of the show. HBO released posters for the characters Joel, Ellie, Marlene, Tommy, Tess, Bill, Sam, Frank, Henry, Riley, and Sarah.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: Drug-Fueled Animal Goes on Murderous Rampage in Real-Life Thriller
The official trailer is here for Elizabeth Banks’ latest directorial effort, the upcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear” from Universal Pictures, which is inspired by a true story. As the title suggests, the film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage following its unintentional consumption of cocaine. The film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss. This film marks one of Liotta’s final acting roles and the first to be released following the actor’s death in May at the age...
Willow Review: Disney+ Sequel Series Is Worth the Wait — Fun, Accessible Fantasy at Its Most Charming
Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
Collider
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' Trailer Teases New Animated Adventure
A fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking on a vibrantly fun animated twist in the official trailer for Disney+’s Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Released shortly before the film begins streaming on Disney+ on December 9, the teaser is only the second look we’ve had at the movie, preceded by an image that came out earlier this month. The previous still teased a look at Nick Daley, the son of original night guard Larry Daley, donning the same uniform as his father and standing in front of the adorable Rexy. With much of the plot kept under wraps, we were left guessing as to how Nick ended up in this position. Well, the answer to our question has been answered as Disney’s revealed it all in the newly dropped trailer.
