How to watch Team USA take on Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online for free—and without cable

There was always going to be drama when the U.S. faced Iran in the 2022 World Cup, but no one could have predicted it would have this much baggage.

First off, there’s the tournament itself. Tuesday’s game is a winner-take-all match, where the victor will proceed to the Round of 16 in Qatar. A tie isn’t good enough. If the U.S. men’s national team wants to move on, it has to beat Iran, after its two ties earlier in the group stage.

Next, there’s the elephant in the room. The two countries have been at odds since 1979, when the American embassy was taken over after Iran’s Islamic Revolution. In a game of nation vs. nation, that tension can’t be ignored.

Then there’s the most recent exchange, where Iran’s state media called for FIFA to kick the U.S. out of the World Cup after U.S. Soccer changed Iran’s flag on its social media accounts for 24 hours in a show of support for protesters.

So the stakes are high—and expect a lot of coworkers to suddenly “have meetings” when the game kicks off Tuesday afternoon. If you can’t slip away, though, there are plenty of ways to watch.

Here’s all you’ll need to know.

When will the U.S. face Iran in the 2022 World Cup?

Kickoff will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

Where can I watch the U.S.-Iran match in the 2022 World Cup?

[hotlink]Fox[/hotlink] will carry the Iran vs. U.S. face-off on its primary over-the-air channel, to ensure the widest audience. The game will also stream on Peacock.

What other matches are being held today?

Nov. 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal and Netherlands vs. Qatar both played at 10:00 a.m. ET.

If you’d like an alternative to the U.S.-Iran game, you can watch Wales vs. England at 2:00 p.m. on FS1 and Peacock.

Who’s favored to win the U.S. vs. Iran match in the 2022 World Cup?

The U.S. is the odds-on favorite to win the match, with a 48% win probability. Iran’s win probability is just 24%.

The chances of a draw stand at 28%.

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Today? Yes.

Fox will carry the World Cup, as will Telemundo, both of which can be picked up via an over-the-air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

It’s an extensive list:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

[hotlink]Hulu[/hotlink] with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial , you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling lower-tiered Orange plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive Blue plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You'll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow, and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Who will the U.S. face if they advance to the knockout stage?

That really all depends on the results of the Wales vs. England game.

If England wins, the U.S. team will likely face the Netherlands next. If Wales pulls off a stunner, the U.S. is more likely to face Ecuador or Senegal.

