Jeff was raised in the great Pacific Northwest but made it to Texas as soon as he could! He is currently the voice of Howard Payne University Athletics and will handle the broadcasts of Brownwood high school basketball and baseball. Jeff is married to Rebekah, they have four children: Mark, Pamela, Brandon and Nick. Rebekah teaches 5th & 6th grade math at Ranger ISD. All the kids are out of the house so only the 2 cats, Sox and Lil’bit remain along with the dog, Sammy. When not working Jeff & Rebekah enjoy going on road trips and spending time with family. You can hear Jeff from 9-2 on KOXE 101.3FM.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO