koxe.com
Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
koxe.com
Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Ira James Banks
koxe.com
Steven Rock Hager, 73
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
koxe.com
Donnie Ray English, 78, of Baird
Donnie Ray English, age 78 of Baird, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas. Donnie was born on June 25, 1944 in Baird, Texas to the late Olin J. English and Rhoda Lee Pannell-English. He served in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. He volunteered for many years and was a decorated volunteer for the Texas Sea Center. Donnie enjoyed spending time at his family farm and he loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and had a wonderful, fulfilling career with Xerox from which he retired.
koxe.com
Michael David Jackson, 64, of Brownwood
Michael David Jackson, age 64, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
koxe.com
Sally Lafuente, 76, of Brady
Sally Lafuente, born on May 20th, 1946, in Brady, Texas, passed away November 22, 2022. Sally lived in McCulloch County all her life. She married her husband Fernando Lafuente Jr. on July 17th, 1965, in Brady & they were together for 55 years of marriage. She was a devoted member...
brownwoodnews.com
BISD announces upcoming Christmas programs
Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has released a list of several upcoming Christmas programs. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details regarding any upcoming BISD Christmas programs please contact the appropriate school office.
brownwoodnews.com
Phillip P. Contreras to receive special tribute from SALSA
Phillip P. Contreras, born in Turkey, TX but raised in Brownwood since his early childhood years, will receive a Special Tribute of Appreciation for his decades of community service. For over 50 years, he has been involved in volunteer efforts intended to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in need, strengthen the Hispanic community by helping others find work, and to just make Brownwood a better place to live.
Abilene man indicted in connection to 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted in connection to a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. […]
COMING SOON: Cork & Pig Tavern opens newest brick-&-mortar at Abilene’s Allen Ridge
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is soon to be home to Cork & Pig Tavern’s newest location. The new restaurant will feature salads, artisan sandwiches, signature entrees, wood-fired pizza and more. Cork & Pig Tavern came to be through friendship and mutual love for wine and food from Chefs Felipe Armenta, John Nestor, Virginia Dalbeck […]
koxe.com
Jeff Duncan
Jeff was raised in the great Pacific Northwest but made it to Texas as soon as he could! He is currently the voice of Howard Payne University Athletics and will handle the broadcasts of Brownwood high school basketball and baseball. Jeff is married to Rebekah, they have four children: Mark, Pamela, Brandon and Nick. Rebekah teaches 5th & 6th grade math at Ranger ISD. All the kids are out of the house so only the 2 cats, Sox and Lil’bit remain along with the dog, Sammy. When not working Jeff & Rebekah enjoy going on road trips and spending time with family. You can hear Jeff from 9-2 on KOXE 101.3FM.
Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
bankersdigest.com
Guest Retiring at Year’s End as CEO from Citizens National Bank at Brownwood
A native of Abilene, Guest moved to Brownwood in 1979 and worked as an emergency loan supervisor for the Farmers Home Administration. He launched his career with Citizens National Bank in 1982 in an entry-level support position for loan officers. In 2010, he was promoted to president and in 2014 was promoted again, this time to CEO.
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars in cash, Louis Vuitton bags stolen in Abilene burglary
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor VehicleA victim reported her vehicle […]
ktxs.com
Local food pantry need the Abilene community's help
ABILENE, Texas — The generator at the United Methodist Food Pantry is the glue for the organization. It helps keep the lights on and space heaters running after a fire knocked out the non profits electricity. That is not stopping Ricky Carroll— the Executive Director of the United Methodist Food Pantry– from getting food on the table for those who need it the most.
GALLERY: Mobile home catches fire in Hawley
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile home caught fire in Hawley Thursday. The fire completely engulfed the home at FM 3326 and Avenue E around 11:00 a.m. First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC they don’t believe anyone was home at the time of the fire, which was still under attack as […]
brownwoodnews.com
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
