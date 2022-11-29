ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsham, ME

WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
nbcboston.com

Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road

A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
NEW SHARON, ME
Q97.9

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
HEBRON, ME
foxbangor.com

Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
WARREN, ME
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades

Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
YARMOUTH, ME

