WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
wabi.tv
23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
nbcboston.com
Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road
A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
WGME
'We're praying': Lewiston family may be forced out of rental house, has nowhere to go
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A family in Lewiston is about to lose their rental house, and they have nowhere else to go. Lewiston code enforcement officers say they have no choice but to condemn the home. It is illegal in Maine to rent out a property without a working heating system....
Augusta, Maine, Area Family Looking for Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
WGME
78-year-old golf pro says Maine course fired him to go in 'younger direction'
CUMBERLAND (BDN) -- A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a younger direction.”. Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim...
mainepublic.org
Maine woman alleges she was abused by a Roman Catholic priest nearly 60 years ago
A Cumberland County woman has filed a civil complaint against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland, alleging she was sexually abused by a priest that the Diocese knew was a predator, and who was reassigned to another parish. At a Portland news conference Thursday, Ann Allen told reporters that she...
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
foxbangor.com
Inmate dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
mainebiz.biz
A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades
Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
