Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 12?
Carolina Panthers fans are back in what’s become a yearly conundrum.
With Week 12 came a triumph—as interim head coach Steve Wilks and company knocked Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos off their path en route to a 23-10 win. But what also came was a change in draft position—and a negative one depending on who you ask.
At 4-8, the Panthers have improved and pounced off the No. 2 overall spot in the 2023 order. So, where do they sit now?
Courtesy of Tankathon.com, let’s take a look at the current first-round order:
Houston Texans (1-9-1)
Chicago Bears (3-9)
Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-8)
Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-8)
Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-8)
Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Green Bay Packers (4-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (4-7)
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)
Detroit Lions (4-7)
Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)
Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
New England Patriots (6-5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
Washington Commanders (7-5)
Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
New York Jets (7-4)
Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
New York Giants (7-4)
Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
Tennessee Titans (7-4)
Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Miami Dolphins (8-3) (Forfeited)
Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)
Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
