Charlotte, NC

Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 12?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers fans are back in what’s become a yearly conundrum.

With Week 12 came a triumph—as interim head coach Steve Wilks and company knocked Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos off their path en route to a 23-10 win. But what also came was a change in draft position—and a negative one depending on who you ask.

At 4-8, the Panthers have improved and pounced off the No. 2 overall spot in the 2023 order. So, where do they sit now?

Courtesy of Tankathon.com, let’s take a look at the current first-round order:

Houston Texans (1-9-1)

Chicago Bears (3-9)

Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-8)

Carolina Panthers (4-8)

Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-8)

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

Green Bay Packers (4-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (4-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

Detroit Lions (4-7)

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

New England Patriots (6-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

Washington Commanders (7-5)

Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

New York Jets (7-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

New York Giants (7-4)

Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Tennessee Titans (7-4)

Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Miami Dolphins (8-3) (Forfeited)

Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

