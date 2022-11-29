ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Joe Mazzulla Encouraged by Robert Williams' Progress After Celtics Practice

BOSTON -- Robert Williams' progress amid his rehab from knee surgery was on public display Wednesday. The Boston Celtics big man participated in scrimmages during the team's morning shootaround at the Auerbach Center, and reporters captured Williams blocking a shot while looking relatively spry. Ahead of the Celtics' game against...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Joe Mazzulla named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Joe Mazzulla's first month as head coach of the Boston Celtics couldn't have gone much better. After unexpectedly being promoted to replace Ime Udoka, Mazzulla has led the C's to a league-best 18-4 record....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Are Just Fifth NHL Team Ever to Accomplish This Historic Feat

Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jaylen Brown Hosts 2nd Annual 7uice Foundation Gala at MFA

There's something unorthodox about Frankie Beverly and Maze's "Before I Let Go" blasting through the halls of the Museum of Fine Arts and yet it felt just right. On Thursday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown hosted his second annual gala to support and raise money for his 7uice Foundation. The organization focuses on education reform among other social issues and supports his BRIDGE program.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Prince William, Princess Kate Attend Celtics-Heat Amid Boston Trip

Prince William, Princess Kate make special appearance at Celtics-Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston this week, so why not check out the best team in the NBA while they're here?. Prince William and Princess Catherine sat courtside at TD Garden...
Boston, MA

