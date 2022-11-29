Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
NECN
Joe Mazzulla Encouraged by Robert Williams' Progress After Celtics Practice
BOSTON -- Robert Williams' progress amid his rehab from knee surgery was on public display Wednesday. The Boston Celtics big man participated in scrimmages during the team's morning shootaround at the Auerbach Center, and reporters captured Williams blocking a shot while looking relatively spry. Ahead of the Celtics' game against...
NECN
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month
Joe Mazzulla named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Joe Mazzulla's first month as head coach of the Boston Celtics couldn't have gone much better. After unexpectedly being promoted to replace Ime Udoka, Mazzulla has led the C's to a league-best 18-4 record....
NECN
Forsberg: Stromile Swift Gives Kornet ‘Bird-Wing' Celebration His Seal of Approval
Forsberg: Stromile Swift gives Kornet celebration his seal of approval originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Stromile Swift was home in Louisiana bouncing around League Pass on Monday night when his phone started buzzing. One of his close friends is a Boston Celtics fan and when Luke Kornet did Swift’s...
NECN
Report: Al Horford, Celtics Agree to Two-Year, $20 Million Contract Extension
Report: Horford agrees to two-year extension to stay with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Remember when Al Horford left the Boston Celtics in 2019 free agency? The C's are making sure that doesn't happen again. Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension...
NECN
Bruins Are Just Fifth NHL Team Ever to Accomplish This Historic Feat
Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers.
NECN
Jaylen Brown Hosts 2nd Annual 7uice Foundation Gala at MFA
There's something unorthodox about Frankie Beverly and Maze's "Before I Let Go" blasting through the halls of the Museum of Fine Arts and yet it felt just right. On Thursday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown hosted his second annual gala to support and raise money for his 7uice Foundation. The organization focuses on education reform among other social issues and supports his BRIDGE program.
Spurs' Gregg Popovich out 2 games after medical procedure
Gregg Popovich will not coach the Spurs' home games against the Pelicans and Suns after undergoing a "minor medical procedure," the team said Friday.
NECN
Where Did the Royals Head to After the Celtics Game? Twitter Gives Wrong Answers Only
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a major splash when they arrived in Boston this week, marking their first visit to the United States since 2014. They've made several public appearances since arriving at Logan Airport Wednesday, including a welcome event at City Hall Plaza and the Celtics game at the Garden.
NECN
Bruins-Lightning Takeaways: Taylor Hall Lifts B's to 13th Straight Home Win
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
NECN
Ranking Bruins, Other Top Eastern Conference Contenders at Quarter Point of Season
Ranking top contenders in NHL's Eastern Conference at quarter point of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Pretty much every team in the NHL is at the quarter point of its 2022-23 season. The first month and a half has been full of surprises. Did anyone predict the Boston...
Australian Open first sensory inclusive international sporting event
The 2023 Australian Open will be the first-ever sensory inclusive international sporting event.
NECN
Prince William, Princess Kate Attend Celtics-Heat Amid Boston Trip
Prince William, Princess Kate make special appearance at Celtics-Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston this week, so why not check out the best team in the NBA while they're here?. Prince William and Princess Catherine sat courtside at TD Garden...
Comments / 0