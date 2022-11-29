Pineville Police Department Awarded grant check

Left to right: Mayor Toby Lane, Police Department Council Member Mike Clay, Delegate Tony Paynter, Chief of Police Zack Helmandollar, and Captain Kevin Smith

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Pineville Police Department was presented with a check Monday from the House of Delegates’ Local Economic Development Assistance Grant.

West Virginia House of Delegates member Tony Paynter was present for Monday’s event to present the check, along with Chief of Police Zack Helmandollar, Captain Kevin Smith, Pineville Mayor Toby Lane, Council Member Mike Clay, and Recorder Vicki Knight Clay who were in attendance to accept the check.

Also presented by Delegate Paynter was a letter from Governor Jim Justice in which the Governor thanked the Pineville Police Department for their contributions to the town and state.

“The Town of Pineville appreciates the efforts of Delegate Tony Paynter in securing this grant money,” read a statement from the Town of Pineville.

