Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former teacher victim of Thanksgiving Day fire
Authorities say the victim of a Thanksgiving morning fire in Commerce was a former school teacher.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
fourstateshomepage.com
CJ Police receive equipment grant from Arvest Foundation
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A generous gift is helping out a local police force. The Carl Junction Police Department received a grant of $9,000 from members of the Arvest Foundation. Police Chief Mark McCall says this money will be used to make some much-needed equipment upgrades. Those include new...
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder of Ashley Bush
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — A Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping and murder of Ashley Bush. On Dec. 2, Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of Bush, who was pregnant at the time. On Nov. 16, Amber...
fourstateshomepage.com
Thanksgiving Day fire victim identified
COMMERCE, Okla. — Authorities have released the victim’s name who died in a Thanksgiving Day house fire. Commerce Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Friday Leanna Janette Mustain died on Nov. 24. The one-story rock-veneer residence on North Maple Street was partially engulfed by the fire when firefighters...
KTTS
Body Found In Home In Monett
(KTTS News) — A man’s body has been found in the basement of a burning home in Monett. Firefighters found the man while responding to a house fire in the 400 block of 2nd street. Police are working to identify the man. Anyone with information about the fire...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
KHBS
Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho Fire Department applies for “ARPA” grant
NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice financial kick could soon be on the way for the Neosho Fire Department. During a meeting this morning, city council members gave the go-ahead for the department to officially apply for a fire protection grant through “ARPA.”. “For, for public safety. Both police...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to enter your birthdays at fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win!
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
We’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to visit Bob and Tom. While not the radio hosts you’ve heard before, they’re two very handsome boys who are looking for a good home. With a buy one get one special for cats going on until the 11th, it’s a good time to find some feline friends! Their Holiday Open House is happening December 10th where Santa will be there. Find out more right here and by going to their website!
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in collision with trooper
Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
kggfradio.com
Victims in Baxter Springs Shooting Identified
The victims in the Baxter Springs Shooting have been identified. 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy, of Anderson MO, and 59-year-old Craig Guinn, of Pineville MO, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending an autopsy later this week. 27-year-old Seth Guinn, of Pineville MO, was transported to Freeman hospital where he is still in critical condition.
fourstateshomepage.com
Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Comments / 0