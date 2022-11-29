ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
MILLER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

CJ Police receive equipment grant from Arvest Foundation

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A generous gift is helping out a local police force. The Carl Junction Police Department received a grant of $9,000 from members of the Arvest Foundation. Police Chief Mark McCall says this money will be used to make some much-needed equipment upgrades. Those include new...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Thanksgiving Day fire victim identified

COMMERCE, Okla. — Authorities have released the victim’s name who died in a Thanksgiving Day house fire. Commerce Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Friday Leanna Janette Mustain died on Nov. 24. The one-story rock-veneer residence on North Maple Street was partially engulfed by the fire when firefighters...
COMMERCE, OK
KTTS

Body Found In Home In Monett

(KTTS News) — A man’s body has been found in the basement of a burning home in Monett. Firefighters found the man while responding to a house fire in the 400 block of 2nd street. Police are working to identify the man. Anyone with information about the fire...
MONETT, MO
KHBS

Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho Fire Department applies for “ARPA” grant

NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice financial kick could soon be on the way for the Neosho Fire Department. During a meeting this morning, city council members gave the go-ahead for the department to officially apply for a fire protection grant through “ARPA.”. “For, for public safety. Both police...
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year

MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to enter your birthdays at fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win!
NEOSHO, MO
kfdi.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kicks96news.com

Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter!

We’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to visit Bob and Tom. While not the radio hosts you’ve heard before, they’re two very handsome boys who are looking for a good home. With a buy one get one special for cats going on until the 11th, it’s a good time to find some feline friends! Their Holiday Open House is happening December 10th where Santa will be there. Find out more right here and by going to their website!
JOPLIN, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Man injured in collision with trooper

Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
CASSVILLE, MO
kggfradio.com

Victims in Baxter Springs Shooting Identified

The victims in the Baxter Springs Shooting have been identified. 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy, of Anderson MO, and 59-year-old Craig Guinn, of Pineville MO, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending an autopsy later this week. 27-year-old Seth Guinn, of Pineville MO, was transported to Freeman hospital where he is still in critical condition.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy