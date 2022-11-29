Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare adds 45K jobs in November; 2022 growth strong compared to 2021
Healthcare employment continued to grow in November, although at a slower pace, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. Healthcare added 44,700 jobs last month, compared to 52,600 jobs added in October and 60,100 jobs added in September. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
The group missing from the labor market
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving economic circumstances, middle-aged men have had a slower return to the workforce than other groups, The New York Times reported Dec. 2. The newspaper cited data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing about 87 percent of men ages 35 to 44 were working...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled
Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000. Dianne Michalek, chief marketing...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
beckershospitalreview.com
Highs of 4.3% to lows of -3.5%: How hospital margins dipped over 12 months
Hospitals continue to feel the pinch from high expenses offsetting revenues, especially in relation to the cost of labor, leading to another month of negative operating margins for many, according to Kaufman Hall's November "National Hospital Flash Report," which is based on data from more than 900 hospitals. Here's how...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA urges 2024 Medicare payment adjustment due to 'unprecedented pressure'
A one-time adjustment to fiscal year 2024 Medicare payments should be made to reflect recent inadequate reimbursements and help healthcare systems facing "unprecedented pressure," the American Hospital Association urged in a Dec. 1 letter. Writing to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), AHA said inflationary pressures emerging later in fiscal...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health affirmed at 'AA-' rating, outlook stable, even as group reports large losses
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital systems in the country, has had its ratings affirmed at "AA-," both for bonds it holds and for the company's overall rating, Fitch said Dec. 1. The outlook for the healthcare group, which holds about $6.9 billion of debt, remains stable.
beckershospitalreview.com
Strategic workforce education: Answering the healthcare talent challenge
Given the massive changes occurring in healthcare, the key to future success will be flexibility among leaders and frontline staff. Many leading health systems are turning to employee education and development as promising ways to attract, retain and grow talent while also reinventing care delivery models. At a November workshop...
beckershospitalreview.com
The future of healthcare delivery is hybrid, but connectivity and infrastructure issues must be addressed
Over the past two years, the healthcare sector has been challenged to rapidly adopt a variety of technology trends like telehealth, as well as to closely follow an accelerated level of innovation in medical devices and new approaches for delivering care. These trends have underscored the importance of connectivity in solving for the latest challenges of the day. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that reliable cellular connectivity is a social determinant of health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kuakini Health reports lower $10.45M loss for fiscal 2022 as performance improves
Honolulu-based Kuakini Health System, which has suffered operating losses and negative cash flows in recent years, improved its performance in 2022 and can continue to operate as a going concern, the group's auditors and management said in a report. While the group again reported a loss for fiscal year 2022,...
Do you think the economy is headed in the right direction?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday that averted a strike among rail workers that could have led to massive layoffs and a supply chain disaster. Biden’s signature blocks a strike among rail workers that could have stalled the flow of goods just before the holidays. It comes on the same […]
beckershospitalreview.com
Will CVS, Amazon and Walgreens deals shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model?
Amazon, CVS and Walgreens are investing millions of dollars into primary care practices as part of a push to shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 2. The healthcare disruptors have made headlines in recent months as their deals — One...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prices rising more slowly as inflation cools
Health systems and consumers can take solace in signs that the rate of inflation may be slowing, but a return to normal price increases could still take time, The New York Times reported Dec. 1. Prices measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, which the Federal Reserve monitors most closely,...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
beckershospitalreview.com
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined
Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
beckershospitalreview.com
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty
For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms
Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful. The Strawhecker...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inaccessible medical bills creating 'disability tax' for visually impaired: report
Health systems and insurers are sending inaccessible medical bills and notices, breaking disability rights laws and "effectively creating a disability tax" for blind Americans, according to a Nov. 1 report from Kaiser Health News. Four things to know:. 1. Some blind patients told Kaiser Health News letters they receive can...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand
Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
Comments / 0