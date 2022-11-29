ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road.

Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The highway was shut down for approximately three hours.

An initial investigation revealed Mays was a front-seat passenger in a Ford sedan driven by Davidson resident Rebecca Mays, 55, and a 15-year-old passenger was in the backseat.

While the Ford was stopped in the right lane in traffic, a tractor-trailer driven by Virginia resident Oleg Polishchuk, 52, failed to adequately reduce speed and struck Mays’ vehicle. Polishchuk was arrested and faces charges including misdemeanor death by vehicle.

All occupants were restrained, according to the troopers’ report and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Bobby
3d ago

it is always sad when someone loses their life especially in an automobile accident I lost my wife in a car wreck however I drive a tractor trailer for a living and if it would have been another automobile besides a truck it would just be considered an accident where someone lost their life but because that man was driving a semi he is being charged if he would have been in a car he would never be charged

Queen City News

Queen City News

