Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
REO Speedwagon to play in Billings
MetraPark announced Friday that REO Speedwagon is coming to First Interstate Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
yourbigsky.com
A special evening in downtown Billings; Christmas Art Walk & Holiday Stroll
It’s time to kick-off the holiday season with a night full of holiday events, incredible dining, and the Billings ArtWalk tonight, Friday, December 2nd. The 1st Friday Holiday Stroll featuring the ArtWalk in downtown Billings starts at 5pm. There’s so much to enjoy and take in, you’ll be enchanted...
yourbigsky.com
YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings
Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
yourbigsky.com
Red Lodge dressed up in Christmas charm for stroll
This is the year to join the charming town of Red Lodge for the 32nd Annual Christmas Stroll!. It’s Christmas fun western style like no other city!. Red Lodge is holiday magic with its quaint and beautiful Main Street dressed up for Christmas. You’ll never forget strolling the streets...
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
yourbigsky.com
Community fun at the Holiday Playapalooza!
Get ready for the Holiday Playaplaooza at the Western Heritage Center! The press release says the event starts December 3 from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission and activities for the event are all free, thanks to Wendy’s of Montana, the sponsor of Playapalooza. The day includes traditional holiday games, crafts, face painting, and zoo animals. There will also be opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Enjoy Storytime with Santa too! “
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Special Olympics Montana, Polar Plunge
Nick Bucivman and Gabrielle Denio talk about the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. The event is a great way for everyone in the community can come support, and you can’t miss out on the food trucks! Expect to say law enforcement and athletes, and several community members take a dip in icy cold water. The Polar plunge in Billings starts on December 10 at 2 pm.
yourbigsky.com
Christmas is togetherness; Come join Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Don’t miss the enchanting Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony being hosted by the Billings Jaycees and Billings Parks and Recreation. This is a very special chance to feel a community togetherness that makes the holiday season meaningful, and it features music, a visit from Santa and goodies including free refreshments.
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
yourbigsky.com
Best winter hikes to try in Montana
Montana is home to beautiful views that are worth walking through snow to see. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out these popular winter hikes in the state. Onlyinyourstate lists nonce magical winter hikes to do this season. One trail is the Four Dances Recreation Area in Billings, Montana. This easy two and a half miles hike has a breathtaking view of the Yellowstone River and the Billings area. The trail is on preserved 765-acre open space and edged with cliff drops of at least 200 square feet into the Yellowstone River.
yourbigsky.com
Elderly Billings man first flu death in Montana
An elderly, unvaccinated man passed away over Thanksgiving weekend in Yellowstone County from influenza according to Riverstone Health. The CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot since it is still early in the flu season. As of November 30, 474 cases of the flu have been officially reported and...
yourbigsky.com
Billings is LEED Gold certifed: here’s what it means
Billings is the only city in Montana that has achieved gold status on the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) ranking system. According to the press release, LEED was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It focuses on environmentally friendly innovations for cities. The city of Billings...
yourbigsky.com
Fire engulfs Billings sober living home
Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
[BREAKING] Shooting at Montana Club in Billings Between 2 Patrons
A shooting has taken place at the Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane here in Billings. A 35-year-old unruly patron was arguing with customers, and after being escorted outside, a shooting between that male and another citizen ensued. As more information is released, this article will be updated.
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
yourbigsky.com
Do you have it? Try a workout with a BPD officer for a great cause
Workout with your local Billings Police Department and help raise money for the incredible program “Shop With A Cop.”. It’s your chance to get in a stellar 1-hour bootcamp workout with a police officer from the BPD and it’s all for a great cause!. You’ll help raise...
Billings moose euthanized by wildlife department
Wildlife health experts with FWP determined the moose was too unhealthy for a successful relocation to the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor.
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
yourbigsky.com
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery
Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
yourbigsky.com
Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun
The BPD responded to a call of juveniles with a suspected gun at about 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in Billings. Two juvenile boys were, in fact, found on the playground with a handgun that reportedly turned out to be a BB gun according to Lt. Wooley. One of the juveniles was...
Comments / 0