Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

A special evening in downtown Billings; Christmas Art Walk & Holiday Stroll

It’s time to kick-off the holiday season with a night full of holiday events, incredible dining, and the Billings ArtWalk tonight, Friday, December 2nd. The 1st Friday Holiday Stroll featuring the ArtWalk in downtown Billings starts at 5pm. There’s so much to enjoy and take in, you’ll be enchanted...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings

Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Red Lodge dressed up in Christmas charm for stroll

This is the year to join the charming town of Red Lodge for the 32nd Annual Christmas Stroll!. It’s Christmas fun western style like no other city!. Red Lodge is holiday magic with its quaint and beautiful Main Street dressed up for Christmas. You’ll never forget strolling the streets...
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Community fun at the Holiday Playapalooza!

Get ready for the Holiday Playaplaooza at the Western Heritage Center! The press release says the event starts December 3 from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission and activities for the event are all free, thanks to Wendy’s of Montana, the sponsor of Playapalooza. The day includes traditional holiday games, crafts, face painting, and zoo animals. There will also be opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Enjoy Storytime with Santa too! “
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Special Olympics Montana, Polar Plunge

Nick Bucivman and Gabrielle Denio talk about the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. The event is a great way for everyone in the community can come support, and you can’t miss out on the food trucks! Expect to say law enforcement and athletes, and several community members take a dip in icy cold water. The Polar plunge in Billings starts on December 10 at 2 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Christmas is togetherness; Come join Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Don’t miss the enchanting Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony being hosted by the Billings Jaycees and Billings Parks and Recreation. This is a very special chance to feel a community togetherness that makes the holiday season meaningful, and it features music, a visit from Santa and goodies including free refreshments.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Best winter hikes to try in Montana

Montana is home to beautiful views that are worth walking through snow to see. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out these popular winter hikes in the state. Onlyinyourstate lists nonce magical winter hikes to do this season. One trail is the Four Dances Recreation Area in Billings, Montana. This easy two and a half miles hike has a breathtaking view of the Yellowstone River and the Billings area. The trail is on preserved 765-acre open space and edged with cliff drops of at least 200 square feet into the Yellowstone River.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Elderly Billings man first flu death in Montana

An elderly, unvaccinated man passed away over Thanksgiving weekend in Yellowstone County from influenza according to Riverstone Health. The CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot since it is still early in the flu season. As of November 30, 474 cases of the flu have been officially reported and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings is LEED Gold certifed: here’s what it means

Billings is the only city in Montana that has achieved gold status on the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) ranking system. According to the press release, LEED was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It focuses on environmentally friendly innovations for cities. The city of Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fire engulfs Billings sober living home

Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Do you have it? Try a workout with a BPD officer for a great cause

Workout with your local Billings Police Department and help raise money for the incredible program “Shop With A Cop.”. It’s your chance to get in a stellar 1-hour bootcamp workout with a police officer from the BPD and it’s all for a great cause!. You’ll help raise...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

yourbigsky.com

Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
BILLINGS, MT

