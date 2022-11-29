ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

WLWT 5

Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods

CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
FOREST PARK, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

West Chester man found in Reading, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
READING, OH
Fox 19

Amelia man found dead in shipping container

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to report...
AMELIA, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the...
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It

Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end. According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!
OHIO STATE

