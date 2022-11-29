Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods
CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
WKRC
Clermont County man indicted on manslaughter charge 37 years after shaking baby
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tate Township man now faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges for the 2006 death of a woman he was convicted of assaulting when she was a baby in 1985. Scott Wilson was at his home with a woman and her six-week-old daughter, Heather...
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Princeton Square Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Princeton Square Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Harrison Avenue and Race Road in Green Township
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Harrison Avenue and Race Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
Fox 19
Amelia man found dead in shipping container
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to report...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 at Liberty Way in West Chester Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Central Illinois Proud
Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the...
AG seeks to punish doc for 'exploiting' 10-year-old's 'traumatic medical story'
Todd Rokita wants the licensing board to punish Dr. Caitlin Bernard for telling a reporter about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last summer.
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Overturned semi closes State Route 747 in West Chester
The semi is the only vehicle involved and there are only minor injuries, according to investigators. The truck struck power lines and the road could be closed for "awhile" police said.
Ohio lawmakers push to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
While not difficult to access locally, fentanyl test strips are technically illegal and considered drug paraphernalia in Ohio.
George Wagner IV found guilty in Rhoden massacre. What is next for his father?
After a jury found George Wagner IV guilty Wednesday on all of the charges he faced in the 2016 Rhoden murders, three of four members of the Wagner family have been convicted.
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward
If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It
Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end. According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!
