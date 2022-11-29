Do Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle want privacy — or fame? The co-hosts of “The View” discussed the timing of the estranged royals’ trailer — uploaded on Thursday — for their upcoming Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Sunny Hostin said she didn’t believe that the estranged royals had the “power” to decide that the trailer — coincidently released when Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, started their US tour — would come out while their in-laws were in the states. But many of the ladies agreed that the timing was “smart marketing.” However, sources told Page Six the...

35 MINUTES AGO