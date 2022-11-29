ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Hobe Sound stabbing suspect arrested in Jacksonville

The man wanted by law enforcement after a fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound nearly a week ago has been arrested in Jacksonville, authorities said Friday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that detectives captured Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, on Thursday night. The sheriff's office said Diaz and Robert...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Police Arrest Palm Bay Man on Meth Charge

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 1, 2022: Port St. Lucie Police Wednesday arrested 34 year old Kyle Long of Palm Bay on a charge of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. PSL Special Investigations Detectives arrested Long shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. They seized 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine from him, according to a release from the PSL Police Department.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

