Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
cw34.com
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
wflx.com
Hobe Sound stabbing suspect arrested in Jacksonville
The man wanted by law enforcement after a fatal stabbing in Hobe Sound nearly a week ago has been arrested in Jacksonville, authorities said Friday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that detectives captured Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, on Thursday night. The sheriff's office said Diaz and Robert...
cw34.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
cw34.com
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
St Lucie Jail Deputy Jailed Over Firearm Accident That Wounded Child
Port St Lucie police say he was showing his young son how to clean his AR-15 when it fell and fired
Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
cw34.com
Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Arrest Palm Bay Man on Meth Charge
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 1, 2022: Port St. Lucie Police Wednesday arrested 34 year old Kyle Long of Palm Bay on a charge of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. PSL Special Investigations Detectives arrested Long shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. They seized 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine from him, according to a release from the PSL Police Department.
Florida girl, 10, who ‘fought a shark and won’ released from hospital
A 10-year-old Florida girl who "fought a shark and won" was released from a hospital on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
cw34.com
Under arrest more than 2 months after deadly wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a fatal crash that happened back in September. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jamie Padgett was arrested Wednesday for charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving, among other charges. The arrest...
cw34.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people responsible for the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
