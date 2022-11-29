What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I don’t recall the exact moment. However, as a kid, I remember telling my 6th grade careers class teacher that I wanted to play professional football when I grew up. I remember her telling me it wasn’t possible or realistic. The most recent memory is the main reason I am still pursuing it. I had just left the prep school I signed up with out of high school a couple months prior and I stumbled upon Eric Thomas and Giavanni Ruffins “How Bad Do You Want It” video. it struck a nerve in me. I knew I had talent in high school as I was a stand-out player, but I had no work ethic, I was lazy. I then trained for 9 months, waking up at 4am in hopes of a junior college team would make a spot for me so I could earn a D1 scholarship and then get a chance to play professionally. I made a promise that day outside of my gym that I would do whatever it takes and work as hard as I must to make this a reality.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO