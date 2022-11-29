Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Report: Deion Sanders is 95 percent leaning towards taking the University of Colorado job
Deion Sanders time at Jackson State could be coming to an end. According to Su’a Cravens the former standout football player turned Analyst at CBS Sports, Deion is down to 2 schools but is 95 percent leaning towards one of those schools. Cravens reported that he’s hearing Sanders taking...
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says people need to have Grace when talking about Jerry Jones old photo
A lot of people have been calling for Jerry Jones to be cancelled after a photo from 1957 when he was 14 years old surfaced. The photo is a big deal because it was a major civil rights situation that happened in Arkansas, and people like Lebron James want to know why the media has stopped talking about it but keeps asking about Kyrie Irving.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ifechukwu Onyemenam, LB, Wilfrid Laurier University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a student of the game. I am humble enough to admit that there are always new or different techniques to learn and implement. I believe it’s this trait that has allowed me to make it this far.
Aidan Hutchinson takes a shot at the Jaguars for passing on him in the NFL Draft
Aidan Hutchinson thought he was going to be the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was passed on by the Jaguars and he told reporters why he was passed on. It seems that Travon Walker had longer arms. Well so far, Walker has 2.5 sacks, while Hutchinson is already at 5.5 sacks and two amazing interceptions, and he showed off his singing skills.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Lawson Cook, DB, Charleston Southern University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I don’t recall the exact moment. However, as a kid, I remember telling my 6th grade careers class teacher that I wanted to play professional football when I grew up. I remember her telling me it wasn’t possible or realistic. The most recent memory is the main reason I am still pursuing it. I had just left the prep school I signed up with out of high school a couple months prior and I stumbled upon Eric Thomas and Giavanni Ruffins “How Bad Do You Want It” video. it struck a nerve in me. I knew I had talent in high school as I was a stand-out player, but I had no work ethic, I was lazy. I then trained for 9 months, waking up at 4am in hopes of a junior college team would make a spot for me so I could earn a D1 scholarship and then get a chance to play professionally. I made a promise that day outside of my gym that I would do whatever it takes and work as hard as I must to make this a reality.
Jamarr Chase Injury Update: Doctor breaks down his exact injury
Dr. Jesse Morse provides a detailed discussion of what happened with Ja’Marr Chase. How things went down and what we can expect from him upon his return. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdi[email protected]
Christian McCaffrey Injury Update: How concerning is his injury moving forward
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the knee injury to Christian McCaffrey. What does this mean for Week 13?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Collin Duncan, S, Mississippi State
Name, Jersey #Collin Duncan, #19 School (Code)MSST DOB, Class Yr06-25-2001, SR Height, Weight6000, 0210 40 Yd Dash4.59 Arms, HandsN/A Position/DepthDS/1st Team Honors/CaptainshipN/A Season Viewed (yr)(2022) Games Watched(2022) GUAN (2022) ALAU (2022) MSUN Scout Name / DateVictor Horn / 11-26-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 12 SOLO 28 AST...
Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson after Peterson called him selfish
Patrick Peterson called out Kyler Murray, and now Murray is responding. Peterson joined former NFL superstar Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview, and it took an ugly turn when Peterson said Murray only cares about himself. His exact quote was “Kyler Murray don’t...
Eagles bombard Cavalettes from deep in M&O Conference win
MARINETTE — The Suring girls basketball team used a barrage of 3-pointers to pull away in the second half and hand Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy a 54-22 loss in Marinette and Oconto Conference action on Friday. The Eagles (2-0 M&O, 4-1 overall) entered the second half nursing a 12-point lead but quickly blew matters wide open with their long-range shooting, drilling seven triples to seize a 30-point cushion with just under four minutes to play. ...
