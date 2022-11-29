Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton shed tears over Jeff Bezos' donation
Dolly Parton "cried on the phone" when she received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos. The 58-year-old billionaire - who founded Amazon - recently awarded the eye-watering sum of money to Dolly, who has been told that she can give the cash to charities of her choice.
Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of Glastonbury 2023. The 75-year-old music icon's headline show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June will bring down the curtain on Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival held on Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England.
Robbie Williams applies to build 20-foot fence between his and Jimmy Page’s mansions
Robbie Williams has applied to build a 20-foot fence to separate his and Jimmy Page’s London mansions. The singer’s bid to erect the divide threatens to reignite his long-running feud with his ‘Led Zeppelin’ guitarist neighbour as the pair have spent years locked in a highly publicised battle over Robbie’s renovations at his Grade II listed £17.5 million home.
Rita Ora insists she's definitely not 'Becky with the good hair'
Rita Ora has ended six years of speculation by insisting she's definitely not "Becky with the good hair". The 32-year-old pop star has long been rumoured to be the mystery woman mention by Beyonce on her 2016 track 'Sorry' which was said to have been about someone her husband Jay Z cheated on her with. Rita later fuelled the gossip by sharing a picture of herself wearing a bra emblazoned with lemons - which many took as a cryptic reference to the title of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' album - and a necklace featuring the letter 'J'.
Cher says relationship with younger boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards is ‘ridiculous on paper’
Cher says her relationship with her younger boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards is “ridiculous on paper”. But the ‘Believe’ singer, 76, added on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Friday (02.12.22) it is different in reality and praised the 36-year-old for being kind, intelligent and handsome.
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to her 'best friend' Christine McVie
Stevie Nicks has paid a heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie. The Fleetwood Mac star passed away peacefully in a hospital on Wednesday morning (11.30.22), aged 79, and Stevie has now revealed that she didn't even know of Christine's poor health until the weekend.
Kim Kardashian 'focuses on being a good co-parent'
Kim Kardashian is determined to be a "good co-parent" after finalizing her divorce. The 42-year-old star recently reached an agreement with Kanye West over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize their divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement. The 42-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021, and they've now reached an agreement over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.
Rita Ora enjoys 'health-conscious birthday celebrations'
Rita Ora celebrated her 32nd birthday by taking a trip to the French Alps. The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - jetted off to the Alps earlier this month to celebrate the landmark at a luxurious chalet, which featured a private gym and a swimming pool.
Trailer drops for Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries
Prince Harry wanted to show "what's happening behind closed doors" with his new documentary series. Netflix have released the trailer for 'Harry and Meghan', the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's long-awaited fly-on-the-wall programme - which is expected to be released on 8 December - and the one-minute preview features previously-unseen black and white photos of the couple set to music.
