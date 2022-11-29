Rita Ora has ended six years of speculation by insisting she's definitely not "Becky with the good hair". The 32-year-old pop star has long been rumoured to be the mystery woman mention by Beyonce on her 2016 track 'Sorry' which was said to have been about someone her husband Jay Z cheated on her with. Rita later fuelled the gossip by sharing a picture of herself wearing a bra emblazoned with lemons - which many took as a cryptic reference to the title of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' album - and a necklace featuring the letter 'J'.

5 HOURS AGO