Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Stormzy beats Sir Cliff Richard to land third No 1 album
Stormzy has beaten Sir Cliff Richard to land a third No 1 album. After a nail-biting race to the top spot which saw Cliff close the gap midweek, he delivered a last-minute surge to reach the summit of the Official Albums Chart with his third studio record, ‘This Is What I Mean’, it was revealed on Friday evening. (02.12.22)
Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of Glastonbury 2023. The 75-year-old music icon's headline show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June will bring down the curtain on Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival held on Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England. Elton's appearance...
Nobody gets out of bearing their cross, says Will Smith
Will Smith believes that "nobody gets out of bearing their cross". The 54-year-old actor plays a slave who makes his way to freedom in his new movie 'Emancipation', and Will admits that the role has really resonated with him. The Hollywood star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Peter has been in my...
Lindsey Buckingham says he will miss Christine McVie, his Fleetwood Mac ‘soul mate’ and ‘sister’
A day after his former Fleetwood Mac band mate Christine McVie died at 79, Lindsey Buckingham says he will miss his “soul mate” and “musical comrade.”. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham wrote in a handwritten note shared on his Instagram Thursday. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.”
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac songbird, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose dreamily optimistic tunes for Fleetwood Mac — including such pop-radio staples as "Don't Stop," "Little Lies," "Songbird," "Everywhere" and "You Make Loving Fun" — helped make the band one of the most successful acts in music history, died Wednesday. She was 79.
