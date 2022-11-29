ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press

A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
The Jewish Press

I Was Robbed of 70% of the Land of Israel

Editor’s Note: Today is November 29, the 75th anniversary of the 1947 United Nations vote approving the Partition Plan for Palestine. JewishPress.com has published many articles about that sea-change event, but the one that stands out as the most relevant from today’s perspective was authored by Ari Fuld HY”D, detailing some of the key shortcomings of this resolution, the price of which he paid and we continue to endure. We present it again below.
The Jewish Press

Iran Condemns Four to Death for Cooperating with the ‘Zionist Regime’

Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
The Jewish Press

Arabs Attack Israeli Drivers with Firebombs on Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple Israeli motorists Tuesday night as they traveled the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway (Route 60). The attackers hurled six Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Israeli vehicles traveling the Husan bypass road between the El Khader intersection and the Tunnel checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jerusalem, in the direction of Beitar Illit.
The Guardian

Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’

Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...
The Jewish Press

Ahmad Tibi: Israeli Reporters in Qatar Think All Arabs Are Like Israel Lover Yoseph Haddad

During a faction meeting of Hadash-Ta’al on Monday, MK Ahmad Tibi was asked by a reporter about the hostile attitude Israeli correspondents run into at the World Cup games in Qatar. Tibi answered acerbically: “Who runs into whom? I have seen Israeli journalists sticking microphones in people’s faces and telling them ‘I am Israeli,’ then they complain.”
The Jewish Press

UNRWA ‘Strongly Protested’ Tunnel Discovered Under Gaza School

The UN agency responsible for supporting “Palestinian refugees” announced that it discovered a tunnel underneath one of its schools in Gaza. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said “a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school in Gaza” was discovered, and that the agency sealed the cavity. The statement did not specify the name of the school or which community it was located in.
Voice of America

Somalia Says Around 40 al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Clashes

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — Somali forces killed about 40 al-Shabab fighters in the Middle Shabelle region, the government said Thursday, the latest clashes in a monthslong offensive that aims to weaken the grip of the Islamist militant group. Al-Shabab, an al-Qaida franchise that is seeking to impose its interpretation of...
The Jewish Press

Palestinians Celebrated a GREAT Thanksgiving–Israel was the Turkey

While you were still trying to figure out how to seat 12 people at a table for 10, seven-year-old Israeli Demir Ladigin and his brother were burying their father Michael. On the same day, Tamir Avihai and Motti Ashkenazi were buried as well. Eleven children were robbed of their fathers by Palestinian terrorists.
The Guardian

Women in conservative region of Iran join Mahsa Amini protests

Black-clad women in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province have joined nationwide protests on Friday sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, in what a rights group called a rare move in the staunchly conservative region. Videos online showed dozens of women on the streets of the provincial capital, Zahedan, holding banners...
cbs17

5 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during an operation Tuesday evening in the occupied West Bank, raising to five the number of Palestinians killed in less than 24 hours of fighting. A female Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a car ramming. It was...

