Los Angeles, CA

elaccampusnews.com

East Los Angeles: Gentrification in the name of beautification

Gentrification is not that good because this requires the cost of East Los Angeles’ communities to inflate in price. Gentrification is when wealthy people move into and improve poor communities. This leads poor areas to experience an influx of middle-class or wealthy people who renovate and rebuild homes and...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Ye Looking To Bring Back Donda Academy With The Help Of Los Angeles Church

Following the abrupt closing of his Donda Academy, Ye is looking for new locations to house the school. According to TMZ, Ye has been in talks with Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church to lease space on the church grounds for Donda Academy. Nagin’s church is located in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

L.A. Comic Con Brings out the Heroes

Missing Halloween and can’t wait for SD Comic Con this Summer? L.A. Comic Con offers Angeleno cosplay fans (both those who do it and those who just like to ogle it) a local event to dress up for with special themed meet-ups all this weekend. But that’s not all that this annual event, held at the L.A. Convention Center, has to offer. This year they’re going bigger than ever with more panels, brand drops and activations, not to mention a stellar list of guests including: Elijah Wood (Froto!), Sean Astin (Goonies, Stranger Things), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, to name a few. It’s an impressive bill that aims to elevate Los Angeles’ pop culture events game and power it into the same sphere as San Diego’s. COVID-19 almost killed the con world, but thanks to vaccines and immunity from post-virus infections and recoveries, large gatherings are obviously back, and there’s definitely a desire to geek out and gather again. (See our other Event Pick this week). Other highlights this year include Hot Topic’s 30th Anniversary celebration of The Nightmare Before Christmas; Ardbeg Whisky’s celebration of their first, limited-edition graphic novel series, Planet Ardbeg, and a live event from WOW – Women Of Wrestling. There’s also a huge after party at the Mayan. L.A. Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 Figueroa St. Downtown. Dec. 2-4. More info and full schedule here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things To Do This December in L.A. [2022]

If you need to fill up a monthly to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. This December in Los Angeles, catch Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Santa’s Speedway in Irwindale, Holiday Tours at the Gamble House, CicLAvia in South L.A., a Beastie Boys EXHIBIT at Beyond the Streets, a Black Comics Festival at CAAM, the Grand Park New Years Eve Celebration, and more. Lots to cram in before 2023… now let’s start planning!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes

In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
CULVER CITY, CA
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA

