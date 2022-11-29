Missing Halloween and can’t wait for SD Comic Con this Summer? L.A. Comic Con offers Angeleno cosplay fans (both those who do it and those who just like to ogle it) a local event to dress up for with special themed meet-ups all this weekend. But that’s not all that this annual event, held at the L.A. Convention Center, has to offer. This year they’re going bigger than ever with more panels, brand drops and activations, not to mention a stellar list of guests including: Elijah Wood (Froto!), Sean Astin (Goonies, Stranger Things), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, to name a few. It’s an impressive bill that aims to elevate Los Angeles’ pop culture events game and power it into the same sphere as San Diego’s. COVID-19 almost killed the con world, but thanks to vaccines and immunity from post-virus infections and recoveries, large gatherings are obviously back, and there’s definitely a desire to geek out and gather again. (See our other Event Pick this week). Other highlights this year include Hot Topic’s 30th Anniversary celebration of The Nightmare Before Christmas; Ardbeg Whisky’s celebration of their first, limited-edition graphic novel series, Planet Ardbeg, and a live event from WOW – Women Of Wrestling. There’s also a huge after party at the Mayan. L.A. Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 Figueroa St. Downtown. Dec. 2-4. More info and full schedule here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO