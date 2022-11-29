Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
elaccampusnews.com
East Los Angeles: Gentrification in the name of beautification
Gentrification is not that good because this requires the cost of East Los Angeles’ communities to inflate in price. Gentrification is when wealthy people move into and improve poor communities. This leads poor areas to experience an influx of middle-class or wealthy people who renovate and rebuild homes and...
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
thesource.com
Ye Looking To Bring Back Donda Academy With The Help Of Los Angeles Church
Following the abrupt closing of his Donda Academy, Ye is looking for new locations to house the school. According to TMZ, Ye has been in talks with Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church to lease space on the church grounds for Donda Academy. Nagin’s church is located in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
(KTLA) — One of Karen Bass’ daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, the mayor-elect announced. “Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital,” Bass said in a statement. “I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured […]
yovenice.com
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
L.A. Weekly
L.A. Comic Con Brings out the Heroes
Missing Halloween and can’t wait for SD Comic Con this Summer? L.A. Comic Con offers Angeleno cosplay fans (both those who do it and those who just like to ogle it) a local event to dress up for with special themed meet-ups all this weekend. But that’s not all that this annual event, held at the L.A. Convention Center, has to offer. This year they’re going bigger than ever with more panels, brand drops and activations, not to mention a stellar list of guests including: Elijah Wood (Froto!), Sean Astin (Goonies, Stranger Things), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, to name a few. It’s an impressive bill that aims to elevate Los Angeles’ pop culture events game and power it into the same sphere as San Diego’s. COVID-19 almost killed the con world, but thanks to vaccines and immunity from post-virus infections and recoveries, large gatherings are obviously back, and there’s definitely a desire to geek out and gather again. (See our other Event Pick this week). Other highlights this year include Hot Topic’s 30th Anniversary celebration of The Nightmare Before Christmas; Ardbeg Whisky’s celebration of their first, limited-edition graphic novel series, Planet Ardbeg, and a live event from WOW – Women Of Wrestling. There’s also a huge after party at the Mayan. L.A. Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 Figueroa St. Downtown. Dec. 2-4. More info and full schedule here.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
capitalandmain.com
Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?
Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things To Do This December in L.A. [2022]
If you need to fill up a monthly to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. This December in Los Angeles, catch Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Santa’s Speedway in Irwindale, Holiday Tours at the Gamble House, CicLAvia in South L.A., a Beastie Boys EXHIBIT at Beyond the Streets, a Black Comics Festival at CAAM, the Grand Park New Years Eve Celebration, and more. Lots to cram in before 2023… now let’s start planning!
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
foxla.com
Karen Bass' step-daughter involved in hit-and-run
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughter was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday near West Adams. A woman who lives nearby the crash scene says four teens were seen running from the area.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
