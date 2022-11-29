ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten Conference's top receiver. The conference announced the sophomore is this year's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the award since it's inception in 2011.
Police ID suspect charged with murder in fatal South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the South Linden neighborhood last month. X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III. Officers...
