Raven runner races in 2022 CIF State Cross Country Championships

Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

Canyon Crest Academy cross country runner Jacob Pippel capped off a successful 2022 season at the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 26.

The meet showcased the state’s most talented cross country competitors and Jacob, a junior, placed 43 rd among California’s top Division I high school runners. With a strong finish on the 5,000-meter course, he recorded a time of 16:01.8, running an average mile of 5:09. Jacob's impressive cross country season resulted in him being the top finisher from the North County Coastal group in the Division 1 race.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Del Mar, CA
Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

