MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Some old Dodgers could be new SF Giants
The SF Giants are tied to a few different former Dodgers. Can the fan base stomach them?
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract
One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Demands More From The Front Office
The Winter Meetings are fast approaching, and thus far, we have not had much activity in the free agent or trade markets. Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals know the feeling of a quiet offseason all too well, and are quite frankly tired of each offseason bringing more of the same.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in rare company with this free agency stat
While rumors swirl about Aaron Judge’s free agency, the Cardinals are in rare company with their big ticket re-signings. The St. Louis Cardinals are the big money spenders that teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Angels are, but they really do swing above their weight-class when it comes to making major moves.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Dodgers: Analyst Gives a 'Pass' to Free Agent Pitcher Caught Up in 2017 Cheating Scandal
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. says Justin Verlander gets "a pass" on the 2017 Astros cheating because, as a pitcher, he wasn't really involved.
KSDK
What Prospects Would Have To Go In A Trade For Sean Murphy or Alejandro Kirk? | Locked On Cardinals
Locked On MLB Prospects Lyndsay Crosby joins us today to discuss the top names in the Cardinal's organization. Who are the top available catchers in the league?
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
If the Red Sox want to upgrade their bullpen in 2023, they should consider a reunion
MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent
A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reporter Wishes Two Former Greats A Happy Birthday
Today, December 1, marks a birthday for two former MLB players. Hall-of-Famer Larry Walker and star outfielder Reggie Sanders are each celebrating their birthdays today. The durable slugger came up with the Montreal Expos in 1989 and played there until joining the Colorado Rockies in 1995. Walker was traded to...
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
Yardbarker
LA Makes a Front Office Promotion
Emilee Fragapane spent four months as an intern with the Dodgers in 2013 and joined Los Angeles full-time in 2014 as an analyst in the baseball research and development department. For the last few years, the 31-year-old Fragapane been working as the baseball R&D coordinator and a senior analyst of performance science. She now assumes her new role as the director of integrative baseball performance.
