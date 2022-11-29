Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden signs bill creating labor agreement for railway workers
President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into recession. Watch in the player above. At the White House, Biden signed a measure passed Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House. It binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the railroads and union leaders in September but rejected by some of the union workers.
WATCH: Biden makes new commitments during Tribal Nations Summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he would foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making. Watch the...
WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing after House votes to intervene in railway labor dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by...
Biden administration urges senate to act amid looming rail worker strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don’t pass legislation this week to avert a freight rail worker strike. That’s the message the Biden administration is delivering personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday. The House acted soon...
LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments over Biden enforcement of Trump-era border policy
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The arguments are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Listen in the player above. Republican-led states sued and won...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
WATCH LIVE: Garland holds briefing on conviction of Oath Keeper leader for seditious conspiracy
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak a day after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above.
House votes to avert looming rail worker strike, impose deal on unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by...
Obama to campaign for Warnock in Georgia as Democrats seek early vote advantage
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with Warnock looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama.
Biden heads to Massachusetts to aid Warnock from afar
WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to … Massachusetts?. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser.
Senate votes to avert freight rail strike amid economic concern
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail...
Abortion-rights groups prepare for more battles following 2022 victories
CHICAGO (AP) — Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come, including 2024 races for Congress and president. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided...
WATCH: Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman ask Congress to ‘move quickly’ on crypto bill
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam urged Congress to put in place “guardrails” for digital assets following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Watch the hearing in the player above. “I strongly believe that we need to move quickly on a thoughtful regulatory approach...
WATCH: Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
Report: Biden wants South Carolina as 1st primary vote in 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a...
Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st primary state
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making...
Senate passes landmark same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
We asked 57 Republican lawmakers if they condemn Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye. Here’s what they said.
One week after former President Donald Trump announced he would seek reelection, he dined at his Mar-a-Lago home with two men known for their racist and antisemitic beliefs: Nick Fuentes and Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West. The Department of Justice identified Fuentes as a white supremacist last...
Indiana AG seeks punishment for doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape survivor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
