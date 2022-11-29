Read full article on original website
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
510 Families
A Magical Holiday Staycation at Berkeley’s Claremont Club & Spa
The Claremont Club & Spa invited my family to enjoy some of the Holidays in the Hills activities and stay overnight. All opinions are those of my children and family. TLDR: We had a ton of fun!. Making holiday magic happen for your family doesn’t have to mean flying or...
KQED
Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing
Read the transcript here. You would be hard-pressed to get lost in Parchester Village, a small neighborhood in North Richmond. There's a big loop road encircling the neighborhood of some 400 homes — many of which feature the original flat-top roof design. "The idea [for Parchester Village] was spearheaded...
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
It’s the last month of the year, and new eateries are sprouting up across the Bay Area just in time for the holiday festivities. East Bay fans of Montesacro may be pleased to learn that they’ll no longer need to cross the Bay Bridge to enjoy their favorite SoMa pinseria. The restaurant has expanded in the 925, introducing their hand-pressed pies to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza shopping district—near the intersection of Interstate 680 and State Route 24.
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Procrastinator’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop returning to Richmond
If you usually put off your holiday gift purchases, save the date for the Procrastinator’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop! The popular pop-us, which happen seasonally and feature local handcrafted creations, are hosted by Samantha Marie of PaperCut Pottery, with the holiday edition set for Sun., Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., #A, in Richmond.
hoodline.com
Oakland may soon have a street called Too $hort Way
We can almost guarantee those namesake lyrics by local rapper Too $hort will be running through your head when you drive along Oakland's Foothill Boulevard in the future – at least if a proposal to rename a stretch of the street for the rapper goes through. The Mercury News...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort
The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
Will San Francisco dip into the 30s overnight? Here's how cold it will get across Bay Area
Bundle up! Now that our first major winter storm has passed temps will dip into the 30s and below freezing in some parts of the Bay Area overnight.
vallejosun.com
Mad Hatter Festival to dazzle downtown Vallejo Saturday
VALLEJO – Downtown Vallejo will come alive Saturday, with characters even more diverse than the Vallejo community, from marching bands and traditional folk dances to Star Wars characters, animated robots, fire breathing dragons and the largest gathering of Burning Man vehicles outside of Burning Man. Now in its 12th...
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in November
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure, and this is the monthly recap of that work. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Major medicial emergency closes Hayward BART station
HAYWARD -- A major medical emergency on the BART system involving a person on the tracks closed the Hayward station Friday morning.BART said the incident on the Berryessa line was affecting service in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. Trains were not stopping at the Hayward station.AC Transit route 10 bus service was set up between Bay Fair and Hayward stations and route 99 service was connecting commuters between the South Hayward and Hayward stations.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Showers return to the Bay Area! Track the rain where you live with Live Doppler 7.
NBC Bay Area
Richmond's Annual Toy and Food Giveaway Returns
A holiday tradition is making a comeback in Contra Costa County, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need. Since 1989, Richmond’s fire and police departments have teamed up to help struggling families during the holiday season through their annual toy and food giveaway. Volunteers from around the community support...
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco
Christina has been missing since September, leaving her family desperate for answers.Photo byThese Images were provided by Christina's sister, La'Sarah Motley. California resident, Christina Motley, has disappeared without a trace, leaving her family desperate for answers. Christina Motley, a recent San Francisco transplant, hasn’t spoken to her family since September. According to her sister La’Sarah Motley, this is completely out of her character.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
