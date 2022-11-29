Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Najee Harris (oblique) expects to play for Steelers on Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.
Joe Mixon (concussion) questionable for Bengals' Week 13 matchup
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon's status remains in limbo after he remained in concussion protocol despite participating in limited practices. Expect Samaje Perine to see more touches against a Kansas City unit giving up 20.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mixon remains out.
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
J.K. Dobbins (knee) out for Baltimore's Week 13 game against Broncos
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will not be activated before Week 13's contest against the Denver Broncos. Dobbins will remain sidelined despite being designated to return earlier this week. Expect Gus Edwards to lead Baltimore backfield against a Denver unit allowing 18.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (concussion) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Mixon was able to register a limited participation to start Week 13's preparation after sitting out one game with a concussion. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' defense ranked 17th (20.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, expect Samaje Perine to see more touches if Mixon is unable to be cleared before Sunday.
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
Raiders list Josh Jacobs (calf) as questionable in Week 13
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs' Week 13 status has not been decided after he logged three limited practices with his calf ailment. In a potential opportunity against a Chargers' defense giving up 25.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 22.2 FanDuel points.
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, remains out for Rams in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite clearing concussion protocol, Stafford will miss his second straight game. In a matchup versus a Seattle team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, John Wolford will make his second start under center this season.
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
