Police: Juvenile wanted for North Harding Street vehicle theft
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Dontay Lamont Davis. He is wanted for theft by taking a motor vehicle. Davis stands 5’07 and weighs 122 pounds. His last known whereabouts were near the 2000 block of N Harding...
15-year-old arrested in connection with late October Albany murder investigation
A juvenile has been arrested for several serious crimes, including the murder of an Albany man. On December 1, 2022, the U.S. Marshals along with the Albany Police Department Gang Unit, apprehended 15-year-old Alexander Holman in Dougherty County. According to APD, Holman was wanted in connection with the shooting that...
Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Leon Bradley Douglas, Jr., 42, according...
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
Kathleen man, under investigation for the unauthorized use of a Crisp County EMS vehicle
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jeremy Westbrook, Kathleen, Georgia. Westbrook is wanted for obstruction/hindrance of medical technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle. According to CCSO, Westbrook was a former...
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
Woman Poisons Husband to Death Faces Malice Murder Allegations
A Georgia woman was nabbed after poisoning her husband to death, according to the authorities. In a report from WCTV, after a 14-month inquiry into her husband’s death, Torrii Fedrick Robinson, 43, was lodged into the Thomas County prison on November 28. Fedrick (Robinson) is facing a malice murder...
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder.
Woman wanted for Lee County murder turns herself in
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The woman wanted for a man's murder in Lee County has turned herself in. Law enforcement tells FOX 31 News that Carlistra Dee Tennille turned herself in on Friday morning just after 11:45 a.m. Tennille was wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The Lee...
APD needs public help identifying Shoe Station shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect for theft by shoplifting. Officers say on Tuesday, November 29, surveillance video shows the suspect allegedly committed shoplifting at the Shoe Station located at 2600 Dawson Road and was seen leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
7 indicted, one pleads guilty to unemployment benefits scheme out of Cordele
On November 30, charges were unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds. Seven defendants have been indicted, and one defendant has pleaded guilty to a criminal information in a scheme centered around Cordele, Georgia. According to...
Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband
Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.
Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
Middle schooler arrested after framing a classmate in social media school threat
A teen has been arrested following a false threat made against a Colquitt County School. On November 29, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office became aware of threats being transmitted via Instagram from an account purported to belong to a student at Willie J. Williams Middle School. CCSO says the threats...
