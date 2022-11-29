ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

A risk of severe weather Tuesday

A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.
WASHINGTON STATE
Magnolia State Live

Severe weather update: Strong storms accompanied by tornadoes and hail likely to develop after 2 p.m., could last into early morning hours

Severe weather is forecast to hit much of Mississippi Tuesday afternoon and could last into eary Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. The forecast calls for rain, strong winds and potential for tornadoes. Severe weather is possible throughout the state. Much of Mississippi will see a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi storms spawn tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. — Several tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as storms rolled through Mississippi. The National Weather Service reported at least 21 tornadoes reported across the state during the severe weather event. Damage will be assessed by the National Weather Service Wednesday. More details on number of confirmed tornadoes and their strengths to follow.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement. The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov....
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
theadvocate.com

Tighter redfish limits needed as numbers decline, Louisiana biologists say

State biologists called for tighter catch limits on redfish on Thursday as they unveiled a new assessment showing worrying declines in their numbers, bearing out anglers’ mounting concerns over one of Louisiana’s most sought-after species. Recent recreational catch has been at its lowest since the 1980s, when Paul...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
ALABAMA STATE
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI (AP) - An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

Multiple crews respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several fire departments responded to a large business fire in St. Gabriel, La. Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 74, Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi, confirmed. Officials say the St. Gabriel Fire Department, St....
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WAFB

UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

