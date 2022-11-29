Related
A risk of severe weather Tuesday
Severe weather update: Strong storms accompanied by tornadoes and hail likely to develop after 2 p.m., could last into early morning hours
Mississippi storms spawn tornadoes
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery
Severe storms threaten southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana's Severe Threat
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
Tighter redfish limits needed as numbers decline, Louisiana biologists say
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
Multiple crews respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0