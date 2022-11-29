Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
NBC Bay Area
Colorado Governor Visits Gay Club Shooting Memorial
In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where...
NBC Bay Area
Rain, Wind, Cold: Weather Service Warns of Wet, Messy Commute
Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But faster means stronger winds and slightly...
NBC Bay Area
Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra. This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops. The warning went into...
