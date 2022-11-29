ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
californiapublic.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist

Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Compton School Literally Makes Water Out of Thin Air

The Compton Public School District has replaced its aging water pipes with a new system that literally makes water out of thin air. On Wednesday, students showed how it works, and how they’re using it to irrigate their very own campus garden. Whaley Middle School students Kanice Nunley and...
COMPTON, CA
californiapublic.com

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been “catfishing” a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
californiapublic.com

Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability

The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
INGLEWOOD, CA

