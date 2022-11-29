ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football: Let’s go Utah, I want Michigan again!

The Ohio State football team will be watching tonight’s Pac-10 Championship game very closely. A Utah win would likely get OSU into the CFP. The Ohio State football team needs help in order to make the College Football Playoffs. The most likely scenario includes a Utah victory tonight over USC in the Pac-10 Championship game. The Utes are more than capable of pulling off the win.
