Los Angeles, CA

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue

Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says

Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
