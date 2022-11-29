Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
signalscv.com
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
beverlypress.com
Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue
Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country
Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
Daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
(KTLA) — One of Karen Bass’ daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, the mayor-elect announced. “Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital,” Bass said in a statement. “I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured […]
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
LA County DA takes keen interest in John Legend car theft case, prosecutor calls it insult to crime victims
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has taken a special interest in a case involving a suspect who allegedly tried to steal John Legend’s Porsche
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty
December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
foxla.com
Karen Bass' step-daughter involved in hit-and-run
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughter was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday near West Adams. A woman who lives nearby the crash scene says four teens were seen running from the area.
Victim Located in Parking Structure Stabbed in Head
Ventura, CA: Ventura Police Department officers responded to a call of a stabbing victim on the first level of the downtown parking structure located on the 500 block of Santa Clara Street in the city of Ventura Friday, Dec. 2, around 2:14 a.m. The victim told 911 operators that he...
Mother Suspected of Abducting 19-Month-Old Daughter Arrested; Girl Safe
A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday.
Mongols biker who killed officer agrees to manslaughter plea
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials...
19-month-old girl abducted by her mother in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD says
A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Monday afternoon, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
Mongols member who killed Pomona SWAT officer to plead guilty to manslaughter
A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials over the shooting of Officer Shaun Diamond during the October […]
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
Comments / 3