Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist
Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
Comments / 0