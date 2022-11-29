Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
NFC East Notebook: Big Week 13 on Tap
The NFC East is arguably the most interesting division in football. Year after year, there are always new storylines every week that make this division fun to watch. In 2022, the NFC East has been particularly interesting than in recent years, every single team in the division has a winning record currently, and all of them have a shot at the playoffs.
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
NFL Week 13 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It has been a season of close games and comebacks, as the NFL has seen more games decided by one score, more contests within one score in the fourth quarter and more 10+ point comebacks through 12 weeks than in any campaign in league history. That has caused 10 games in the NFL Week 13 odds to be at 4.5 or fewer points on sports betting apps.
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 13 Battle
At 4-7 and with arguably the biggest game of the season just one week away, the Jacksonville Jaguars are faced with a critical test. Lose in Detroit, and next week's test vs. the Tennessee Titans looks much different. Defeat the 4-7 Lions, though, and the Jaguars set the stage for a potentially epic showdown.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Cowboys?
The Indianapolis Colts will be in primetime for the second straight week as they head down to "Jerry World" to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts (4-7-1) are clinging to their playoff hopes, needing to win out to have a shot at the postseason. The Cowboys (8-3) are deep in the playoff hunt, holding the first wild card spot in the NFC and only two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the lead in the NFC East.
Breaking Down the Final Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without tackle Austin Jackson when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and it's not looking good for Terron Armstead. Despite making his final appearance of the week at practice Friday, Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury...
Trent Williams has Back Spasms and is Questionabe for Sunday against the Dolphins
A new named just popped up on the 49ers injury report. Trent Williams left Friday's practice with what the 49ers are calling back spasms, and the team is listing him as questionable to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Williams has a lengthy injury history and missed three games earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, but he hasn't had back injuries in the past.
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Troy Aikman on OBJ to Cowboys: ‘I’d Bet Everything!’
FRISCO - Troy Aikman is not one given to hyperbolic flash ... unlike the two high-profile personalities who the Dallas Cowboys legend predicts are on the verge of making a deal. “I think it happens,'' Aikman said. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 injury report was chock-full of names, although most of the list was far from alarming. Of the 14 players who appeared on the report to start the week, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Wednesday. Players such as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others were designated with various respective injuries, although none of them were held back by the time the final stretch of the week rolled around. From that perspective, Kansas City's laundry list of injuries wasn't nearly that severe in reality.
Browns TE David Njoku Likely Out Against Texans
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has missed practice all week with a knee injury sustained in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likely keeping him out against the Houston Texans. The Browns would like to believe they can handle the beleaguered Texans without Njoku in hopes that he can be available when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.
Latest Mock Draft Has UW’s Penix, Odunze as First-Rounders
Throughout the season, Kalen DeBoer says he and his coaching staff have held low-key conversations with University of Washington football players with eligibility remaining regarding their NFL possibilities. This is done, he said, to help these Huskies find out how much they're valued and where they could be slotted by...
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up Moment Bengals Beat Chiefs For AFC Title
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals face their biggest test this season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It should bring up some great recent memories for Ja'Marr Chase, who made his first NFL Super Bowl following the Bengals' last matchup against Patrick Mahomes. NFL Films posted an awesome...
Trenton Irwin: ‘Striving For More Opportunities And More Games’
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019. Irwin was the subject of this week's episode...
Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Tiyon Evans has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Friday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, as he is the first Cardinal to officially declare for the draft.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards
Yeah, the Hornets didn't play very well against Boston, but the same could be said for just about anyone that takes on the C's right now. The Hornets have had a few days to rest and because of that, they'll get Terry Rozier back which will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. Charlotte has struggled hitting the three-ball in the previous two matchups with Washington, but not tonight. They'll find their groove early and often and the efficiency from deep will lift them to victory in front of the home crowd.
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night. With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
