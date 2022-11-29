Read full article on original website
Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
KLTV
Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was in involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party […]
Teen charged in connection with hit-and-run wreck near The Cascades in Tyler
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run wreck where two people were injured while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler on Oct. 30. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh confirmed that the teen was charged with accident involving an injury in connection with the...
Mesquite, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KLTV
Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue. Rice Road has been closed and all traffic is bein redirected. The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident.
Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home begins fourth annual Veterans' Angel Tree event
TYLER, Texas — The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home is excited to share its Angel Tree event for a fourth year. Christina Randolph says the event began in 2019 when a resident expressed his wish for a friend to share the holiday with. "He had no family," explained Randolph....
East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022
TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
Beloved Arp ISD coach loses everything in Thanksgiving Day fire
ARP, Texas — The Arp community is rallying around a beloved longtime coach who recently lost his home in a fire. According to Arp ISD, around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, the home of Coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, caught fire and they lost everything. "Thanks...
Officials: 18-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Van Zandt County
TYLER, Texas — One person died in a crash on US 80 near Wills Point Wednesday night. According to the preliminary investigation by DPS, Teresa Reyes, 57, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Focus when her car collided with the trailer of a 18-wheeler driven by Antoka K. Idris, 49.
Local singer dies in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty Top 3 finalists
Soon, East Texas will know the results of the 40 Under Forty awards. All 40 winners of ETX View Magazine’s second annual awards program will be announced tonight during a ceremony and community gala. In honor of the banquet being held tonight, we wanted to recognize the top three...
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Ricklan Holmes resigns as head football coach at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD and Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes have parted ways. Holmes' resignation was confirmed by CBS19 on Friday and will be effective at the end of the contract year, per Tyler ISD. Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
KLTV
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
UT Health Tyler names new CEO, effective 2023
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Tyler has named Zach Dietze as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The organization said that Dietze is an experienced healthcare executive who most recently served as chief operating officer of Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, he served as assistant administrator, then as CEO of Seton Medical […]
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Roadway back open near FM 31 and FM 451 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and DPS worked on a crash near FM 31 and FM 451, which involved an overturned 18-wheeler.
