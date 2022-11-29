BROOKPORT/PADUCAH – Traffic is back to normal on the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport after it was shut down for just over an hour Thursday afternoon after Paducah-McCracken County 911 received reports that a truck hauling an excavator or other heavy equipment crossed the bridge, striking some of the steel superstructure cross beams.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO