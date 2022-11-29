ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Illinois Extension Offers Free Modern Homesteading Programs in 2023

MURPHYSBORO – Illinois Extension is connecting participants to the land through a series of free modern homesteading programs in 2023. An introductory program will be held on January 12 in Murphysboro. Whether you live in the third story of an apartment or on a 10-acre plot of land, learning...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Three Du Quoin HS Students Named Congressional App Challenger Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) Thursday announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge, Samuel Vancil, Isla Calderon, and Najjar Khalil from Du Quoin High School. Launched in 2015, the competition is a nationwide event intended to engage students’ creativity and encourage their participation in STEM fields. The team’s app, DHS Club Registry, would allow students to access important information about DHS clubs all in one place.
DU QUOIN, IL
Diederich Sworn In as Williamson County Sheriff

MARION – Jeff Diederich was sworn in Thursday as Williamson County’s new Sheriff. The ceremony was held in the Williamson County Courthouse surrounded by family, friends, supporters, and representatives of State, County, and Municipal Law Enforcement Agencies. After the ceremony Sheriff Diederich stated, “It is an honor to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Man Sentenced in Jefferson County to Prison for Felony Armed Violence

MT. VERNON – A 20-year-old Harvey, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County Court to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony armed violence. Terrell Burnam was arrested over the summer after he fled the scene of a reported home invasion involving a firearm on Wescott Avenue in Mt. Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Truck Strikes Overhead Supports on U.S. 45 ‘Brookport’ Bridge Forcing Brief Closure for Inspection Thursday

BROOKPORT/PADUCAH – Traffic is back to normal on the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport after it was shut down for just over an hour Thursday afternoon after Paducah-McCracken County 911 received reports that a truck hauling an excavator or other heavy equipment crossed the bridge, striking some of the steel superstructure cross beams.
PADUCAH, KY
New Sheriffs Take Over in Franklin, White County

BENTON/CARMI – Franklin County and White County swore in new sheriffs Thursday. Jordan Weiss was sworn in as White County Sheriff in Carmi. Sheriff Weiss replaces Sheriff Randy Graves who retired Wednesday after serving the last 18 months as sheriff. Graves was with the sheriff’s office for 32 years.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Man Arrested for Attempting to Kill Girlfriend in Marion Tuesday

MARION – A Marion man was cited on several charges including Attempted Murder following an incident Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Maplewood Street in Marion. According to Marion Police, officers were sent to that area around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a “man with a gun.”
MARION, IL
Jailed Bluford Woman Charged with Additional Meth Crimes

Rose McCormick was the primary suspect in August when four people were arrested during an operation by the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County High Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team. Officers served a warrant that day at a home in the 300 block of North Poplar...
BLUFORD, IL

