‘Deeply disturbed’ Knox County Commissioner invites community discussion on deli incident at Dec. 19 meeting
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy wrote a letter stating she is "deeply disturbed" by the stance that the Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken.
wvlt.tv
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
Sweetwater Hospital’s ER open after generator malfunction
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The emergency room at Sweetwater Hospital after it was shut down temporarily because of a generator that caught fire Wednesday. According to Monroe County EMA director Chad Leming, the malfunctioning generator was releasing smoke into the hospital. It also caught fire, but Leming said it was put out quickly. This incident […]
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
Knox Co. Commissioner calls for community to weigh in on McAlister's controversy involving KCSO at next meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Commissioner is calling on the community to have their voices heard after a 15-year-old girl was fired from an independently owned McAlister's Deli in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office publicly claimed the girl refused a deputy service. On November 22,...
Abandoned Knoxville building destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
Firefighters in Knoxville extinguished a large fire at a vacant building early Friday. No injuries have been reported.
indherald.com
Scott County receives $420,000 for EMS improvements
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County will receive $420,000 in grant funding for improvements to its EMS system, State Sen. Ken Yager announced Thursday. Additionally, the Town of Winfield will receive $232,395 for expanding its senior center. Yager, R-Kingston, announced a total of more than $7 million in Community Development Block Grant...
WATE
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Positively Tennessee: A day...
WATE
Victims identified in Knox County fatal wreck
Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
Wildfires in East Tennessee 2022: Where, when and what conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the year 2022 approaches its end, we’re taking a look back at the wildland fires covered in East Tennessee these last 11-plus months. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildfires that burn each year in all of the Volunteer State. According to the Division […]
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
Toys for Tots 2022 applications being taken through Dec. 5
People have until Monday to apply to receive toys from the annual Toys for Tots event.
WATE
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
WATE
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. Positively...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
