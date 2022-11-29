ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign

Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department held a press conference related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 3. During the conference, Peoria police released pictures and body cam videos of the incident. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead

Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Police: Another teen arrested after new Urbana High School threats

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old student at Urbana High School is under arrest after Urbana Police officials said she sent a new string of threatening emails to the school this week. Lieutenant Mike Cervantes said school staff members started receiving the emails on Monday and continued receiving them through Wednesday. He explained that the […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police apprehend armed fugitive, accomplice

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Special Investigations Division (SID) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were able to apprehend a fugitive with a federal felony warrant for possession of firearm on Wednesday. Nathan McKinney (31) was arrested after surveillance observed McKinney at a residence along with Kenneth Hobbs (38).
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty

Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty. Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty. Illinois representatives, organizations fight for …. Illinois representatives, organizations fight for harm reduction resources. SAFE-T Act amendment passes Senate and House. SAFE-T Act amendment passes Senate and House. BloNo makes push to...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WAND TV

Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man charged with strangling, beating pregnant woman

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested for battery to pregnant woman, unborn child

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday. According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:. Aggravated battery – pregnant person. Battery to an unborn child. Aggravated domestic battery...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

