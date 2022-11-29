Read full article on original website
Think beyond the “possible”
I never intended to write for The Observer—I submitted a one-time column in December 2019 in an effort to promote the climate strike Sunrise CWRU was co-hosting with Ohio Climate Strike (now Ohio Youth for Climate Justice) in the KSL Oval. Fast forward three years, and here I am writing my 20th column and set to graduate at the end of the semester.
“Paint Your Truth”
Join #MeTooCWRU for “Paint Your Truth” Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Tinkham Veale University Center Advocacy Wall. This event will raise awareness against sexual violence. Case Western Reserve University students are encouraged to use their voice by writing a message supporting survivors.
CWRU LIFT hosts deadlift competition, brings together university’s weightlifting community
Saturday mornings are pretty quiet around campus. The Veale Recreation Center usually has a few people coming in to do their workouts, but on Nov. 19, the Veale rack room was packed with members of the Case Western Reserve University LIFT club in anticipation of the deadlift competition. CWRU LIFT,...
Charity Choice campaign poised to make an impact in the Greater Cleveland community
The Case Western Reserve University community has a long-standing history of demonstrating compassion and generosity for the Greater Cleveland community. With that spirit in mind, faculty, staff and postdocs are invited to participate in this year’s Charity Choice Campaign. For more than 15 years, the Charity Choice campaign has...
Stolen orders: An exploration of the issue of meal swipe stealing at CWRU
Students on the meal plan at Case Western Reserve University know that swipes at certain campus locations are a necessity here. For example, meal swipes at The Jolly Scholar and The Den by Denny’s are vital for when students must attain meals after regular dining hall hours. The convenience...
“Graduate Degrees and the Benefits They Hold: MS in Public Health Nutrition”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to attend an informational webinar to learn about the Master of Science in Public Health Nutrition program, hosted by the School of Medicine’s Department of Nutrition. This virtual event will take place via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 5, from...
Postdoc Holiday Party
The Case Western Reserve University Postdoctoral Association invites postdocs and their families to the annual Postdoc Holiday Party Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Tomlinson Hall. There will be food, games and prizes. Guests also can participate in an ugly sweater contest. The winner of the contest...
Editorial: We need accessible grocery stores in our community
The closing of Dave’s Market near the Southside of campus garnered much annoyance for the Case Western Reserve University community. While Dave’s wasn’t the most convenient grocery store, as you had to go up a large hill to get there, it was still walkable. While there are other grocery stores near or on-campus, none of them are conventional grocery stores, often lacking many necessities students require. Plum Market and Murray Hill Market only offer a small number of expensive grocery options without a requisite amount of items like toiletries; a different Dave’s Market, past the Cleveland Clinic, can only be accessed by a 5 to 10-minute car ride or a 20-minute bus ride. Transportation timing is very similar for ALDI, too. Clearly, there needs to be a more accessible and affordable grocery store for CWRU students and our surrounding communities.
xLab Virtual Roundtable: “Protecting Pets’ Privacy”
The topic of data privacy and ownership is a popular one—but what about data ownership and privacy as it relates to our pets? As more devices become “smart,” such as collars, food bowls, and/or devices that track your pet’s activities and health, the question will become more pressing. The Animal Welfare Act was written in 1966—long before the internet, smart phones, and Web 3 launched concerns about data privacy. Outside of this law, animals have no legal rights, and are usually categorized under law as property. How is data of property protected and most importantly who can access it?
TIAA and Vanguard offering virtual/phone consultations during December
You can get advice and education about your retirement savings during a virtual or phone consultation with TIAA or Vanguard. Faculty and staff are encouraged to sign up for these opportunities. Appointments are available throughout December. One-on-one virtual counseling sessions or phone consultations with TIAA will be held on the...
CWRU Pickleball Club competes in first ever collegiate nationals
Pickleball is on the rise around the country across all age groups. That’s true here at Case Western Reserve University whose very own Pickleball Club sent representatives to compete in the inaugural 2022 DUPR Pickleball Collegiate National Championships. The event, held in Austin, Texas from Nov. 18-19, was hosted...
Take the One to One Fitness Center Campus Group Exercise Survey
It’s important to be active for your physical and mental wellbeing, especially through the holidays and into the New Year. Group classes and workshops are great ways to stay motivated, exercise safely, develop new skills and techniques, and keep exercise routines fresh and fun!. To best meet the needs...
“‘Tis the Season: The Poodle Express”
It’s the holiday season, and the women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. are decking the Case Western Reserve University campus with free Insomnia cookies and a hot chocolate bar giveaway at the ‘Tis the Season: The Poodle Express event. Members of the CWRU community are invited to...
EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance
Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time. For assistance with any technology product...
3 things to do in Cleveland in December
The temperatures may be dropping in Northeast Ohio, but there are still plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy Cleveland. December is often busy for members of the Case Western Reserve University community, as students prepare for finals and winter break, and faculty and staff members lay out their holiday plans. But if you need a break to reset and relax, The Daily has you covered.
Participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programming next year
The Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative of Cleveland has announced its 2023 READI (research equity, accessibility, diversity and inclusion) programming. READI programming is geared toward those committed to elevating equity, accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in their research program. Local and international experts will present insights and best practices. Three tracks...
History’s John Grabowski discusses the city’s most interesting abandoned places
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions. FOX 8 News: John Grabowski, the Krieger-Mueller Joint Professor in History, discussed the history of some of the city’s most interesting abandoned places. “I think when you look at streets and buildings, we need to find structures that reflect what ordinary people experienced,” he said. “Each of those generations that knew a city at one time watched it change to something else and we’re watching it change to something else now, and our descendants will watch it change to something else again,.”
Women’s soccer advances to NCAA Semifinals
With high stakes against top teams in the NCAA Division III, the Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team found a way to bring themselves closer to the coveted NCAA championship. The Spartans defeated 15th-ranked Loras College 3-1 on Nov. 19 and pulled off a comeback victory late in the game against sixth-ranked William Smith College 4-2. CWRU now stands at 19-0-1, building on the best program record and reaching the farthest into the postseason in school history.
Women’s soccer team continues historic season today in NCAA Division III Championship semifinals
Down by two goals with just 32 minutes left in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship, many teams would start to lose hope and fear their season was fading away. But not the No. 4-ranked Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team. Finding...
