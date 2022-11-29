Read full article on original website
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
AMC Networks stock sinks after CEO departs, layoffs announced as cable losses mount
AMC Networks (AMCX) plans to lay off about 20% of its U.S. workforce as CEO Christina Spade departs the company after less than three months on the job. "We have determined we need to conserve resources at this time," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "This will involve cutbacks in operations which unfortunately includes a large-scale layoff, impacting approximately 20% of our employees in the U.S."
AMC Networks Plans Major Job Cuts as CEO Abruptly Departs
(Bloomberg) -- AMC Networks Inc., the home of popular TV shows like The Walking Dead, announced large-scale layoffs and the departure of its chief executive officer, becoming the latest media company rocked by cable television’s accelerating subscriber losses. Most Read from Bloomberg. The New York-based company, which operates a...
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Steps Down After Taking Over in September
AMC Networks said on Tuesday that CEO Christina Spade “has stepped down from her role” without giving details about the reason. The news came as a surprise as Spade had only taken over the role as of Sept. 9. A successor wasn’t immediately named.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 PercentAMC Networks Adds Former Interim CEO Matt Blank to Board'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second-Season Pickup at AMC “The AMC Networks board of directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement, with an announcement to follow,” the company, which operates such cable...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade, who worked for just 3 months, is entitled to a payout of over $10 million
CEO Christina Spade's departure came just before AMC announced that it plans on laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff in the face of a revenue drop.
AMC Networks SVPs David Stefanou & Marco Bresaz Among Creative Executives Impacted By Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
