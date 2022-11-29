ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brittney Griner Could Face Homophobia And 16-Hour Work Days While Serving Time In Russian Prison

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IU2tJ_0jR968Mp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7iTa_0jR968Mp00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Earlier this month, detained basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred from her holding cell in Moscow to one of Russia’s notorious penal colonies. Lawyers for the WNBA players are now worried that she may be subjected to inhumane living conditions as she serves her nine-year-long prison sentence for drug smuggling and possession.

TMZ reported, that it’s unclear if the Texas native will even receive a bed adequate to fit her 6 foot 8 frame during her stay at the rough IK-2 colony prison, which is reportedly based in Mordovia, a region located nine hours away from Moscow.

Reps for Griner said that she is trying to remain strong throughout the tough ordeal and that she is “doing as well as could be expected, despite the fact she is alone and now nearing her ninth month in detention separated from her loved ones.”

Brittney Griner could face horrid conditions at IK-2

Griner’s stay in Mordovia won’t be easy, according to The Nation’s Dave Zirin. The famous sports writer told TMZ that “beatings and torture” were commonplace at the notorious prison. He also said that Griner could be subjected to racism, homophobia and 16-hour work hours during her detainment.

Inmates housed in Russia’s penal colonies are often required to engage in menial labor for a small amount of pay , The Associated Press noted. Griner is being held at an all-female facility for first-time offenders. Over 800 inmates are housed at the isolated colony.

Zoya Svetova, a Russian journalist and human rights defender said that IK-2 contains women who are convicted of murder and assault, but female inmates convicted of drug crimes appear to be rising at the facility. According to Svetova, there have been multiple reports of women being brutalized by the “cruel” wardens who patrol the halls at IK-2. Medical facilities at the prison are also inadequate.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, White House officials have been scrambling fast to bring Griner home.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement earlier this month.

“As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.”

In June, U.S. officials said they were in “serious” talks with Russia to trade Griner, but they have yet to receive a legitimate counteroffer.

RELATED CONTENT: Brittney Griner Wishes Wife ‘Good Luck On The Bar Exam’ As Her Trial In Russia Resumes

Comments / 181

Mongo
3d ago

His face wears fear on it. Now he knows what fascism and oppression really is. Good, because he's got about 8 more years to enjoy it along with an unwelcome homecoming, if he survives the gulag.

Reply(4)
51
newway
3d ago

She hates this country, and you are trying to garner sympathy for her so the US will trade a Russian Spy for a Basketball player. Writer needs to do a bit of Soul searching .

Reply
57
betty bailey
3d ago

what does she expect if they punish the women harshly in that country for drugs what makes her think that she shouldn't get the same treatment because she bounces a brown ball around well she guessed wrong she should have checked her bags more thoroughly I don't believe she didn't know she had it I think because of her status that they wouldn't check her and she could go threw but she was wrong she broke the law and the law won she just never thought she would be caught I have no sympathy for her she's getting what she deserves God Bless her and protect her what were you thinking man ???? USA 🇺🇸

Reply
21
Related
RadarOnline

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony

Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
msn.com

Joe Biden makes major Brittney Griner statement

After denying Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th, Russia transferred the imprisoned WNBA star to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for trafficking hashish oil while boarding a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in January. The sports world was aghast at the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Russia makes disturbing Brittney Griner admission

The  Joe Biden administration alleges the Russian government only admitted to moving imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner two weeks after actually transferring her to a maximum-security penal colony for women. “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner’s transfer on November 23, more than two weeks after she Read more... The post Russia makes disturbing Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
CBS News

As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
The Independent

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy