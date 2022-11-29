Read full article on original website
3 more facing federal charges in $4M army depot theft ring
Three more people are facing federal charges after $4 million in military property made its way from the Anniston Army Depot to a surplus store in Sylacauga. Christopher Price, 54, of Childersburg, 71-year-old James Kenneth Scott of Sylacauga and 43-year-old Eric Matraia of Munford are each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal United States property.
Alabama troopers investigate 8 traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home. Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgment behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”
Pickens County falls to Leroy in Class 1A Championship
Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner finished with 270 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Bears past Pickens County, 42-20 in the Class 1A State Championship Game at the AHSAA Super 7 event in Auburn, Ala. Huebner’s five rushing touchdowns ties the Super 7 Class 1A state championship game record,...
