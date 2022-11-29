Read full article on original website
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive. According to TPD, the man who was riding the bicycle sustained...
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
BREAKING: Cannon found guilty on attempted manslaughter, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County. The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder. Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October...
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
Verdict expected today in deadly Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict is expected Friday in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon. Cannon is the first to stand trial in a deadly shooting outside Half Time Liquors that claimed the life of DeMario Murray and injured eight other people. The shooting happened on October 29th. Cannon demanded a speedy trial, which began just 30 days later.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
FDLE analyst testifies that evidence suggests at least 85 shots fired in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jurors heard key testimony from investigators, the medical examiner, and an FDLE crime lab analyst as the trial for De’Arius Cannon resumed Wednesday. Throughout the day, evidence presented aimed to paint a clearer picture of the events that unfolded on October 29. Among those on...
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
The suspected gunman in a deadly Tallahassee mass shooting is on trial this week
The first suspect in a deadly mass shooting outside a liquor store in Tallahassee about a month ago is on trial this week. Gadsden County resident De’Arius Cannon, 30, is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he fired into a crowd of people, killing one bystander and injuring eight others. The shooting happened on Oct. 29 outside Half Time Liquors, located at 2101 W. Pensacola St.
GBI: Juvenile detained for making threat to a Brooks County school
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that it detained a juvenile for making a threat against a Brooks County School.
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
Woman Poisons Husband to Death Faces Malice Murder Allegations
A Georgia woman was nabbed after poisoning her husband to death, according to the authorities. In a report from WCTV, after a 14-month inquiry into her husband’s death, Torrii Fedrick Robinson, 43, was lodged into the Thomas County prison on November 28. Fedrick (Robinson) is facing a malice murder...
De'Arius Cannon denied acquittal, trial still expected to go until Dec 9
Cannon's attorney motioned for the acquittal due to the State failing to prove ill intent, lack of forensic evidence, and an officer's testimony confirming Murray was hit before Cannon opened fire.
Traffic impacts due to Tallahassee's Winter Festival
Due to the City of Tallahassee's Winter Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be traffic related impacts.
