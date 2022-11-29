ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning. TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive. According to TPD, the man who was riding the bicycle sustained...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 16...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Verdict expected today in deadly Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict is expected Friday in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon. Cannon is the first to stand trial in a deadly shooting outside Half Time Liquors that claimed the life of DeMario Murray and injured eight other people. The shooting happened on October 29th. Cannon demanded a speedy trial, which began just 30 days later.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

The suspected gunman in a deadly Tallahassee mass shooting is on trial this week

The first suspect in a deadly mass shooting outside a liquor store in Tallahassee about a month ago is on trial this week. Gadsden County resident De’Arius Cannon, 30, is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he fired into a crowd of people, killing one bystander and injuring eight others. The shooting happened on Oct. 29 outside Half Time Liquors, located at 2101 W. Pensacola St.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
texasbreaking.com

Woman Poisons Husband to Death Faces Malice Murder Allegations

A Georgia woman was nabbed after poisoning her husband to death, according to the authorities. In a report from WCTV, after a 14-month inquiry into her husband’s death, Torrii Fedrick Robinson, 43, was lodged into the Thomas County prison on November 28. Fedrick (Robinson) is facing a malice murder...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

